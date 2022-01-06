March for Life cancels expo, announces vaccine-or-test mandate for indoor events

In order to participate in the March for Life’s Rose Dinner, attendees must show proof of having received injections tested and/or developed on the cells of aborted babies or proof of a negative test in the case of a religious or medical exemption.

WASHINGTON (LifeSiteNews) — The March for Life has cancelled its annual expo, where pro-life organizations from across the country exhibit and interact with pro-lifers in town for the march, “due to COVID related complications” — presumably Washington’s indoor venue vaccine mandate. The March also announced that anyone over age 12 attending its annual Rose Dinner must present proof of having received an abortion-tainted coronavirus injection or a proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within the past 24 hours.

“In order to attend the Rose Dinner Gala or Capitol Hill 101, those 12 years and older must provide the Renaissance DC Downtown Hotel with proof of identification and either (1) proof of receiving one COVID shot by January 15; or (2) a medical or religious exemption together with proof of a negative COVID test within the last 24 hours,” the March for Life’s website says in an update posted January 5.

All of the coronavirus injections currently available in the U.S. were developed and/or tested with cells from aborted babies.

Many of the more than 60 exhibitors slated to have been present at the Expo have invested in plane tickets, hotel reservations, and produced promotional items to be handed out to the activists visiting their booths.

Coastal cities’ ‘new normal’: Only the mRNA compliant are welcome

“A medical exemption needs to be in writing from a medical provider and must be accompanied by a negative COVID test in the last 24 hours,” the March for Life’s website says. “A religious exemption may be stated verbally or provided in writing and must be accompanied by a negative COVID test in the last 24 hours.”

“PCR, antigen, and other tests available at drugstores are approved,” the March for Life explains. “Pictures of negative tests and emails of confirmed negative results are acceptable. Due to high demand, we recommend purchasing a test soon and bringing it from home as tests may not be readily available in Washington, DC.”

There has been a huge run on at-home COVID-19 tests over the past week or so after President Joe Biden announced the government would be sending them to people for free if they request them through an online form. In liberal cities, including Washington, D.C., and its left-wing suburbs, hundreds of people lined up for hours to wait for notoriously false positive-producing COVID rapid tests and many drugstores are completely sold out of at-home COVID tests.

Coronavirus vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the vaccines stop infection or transmission. They do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19 disease. Moreover, there is strong evidence that the “vaccinated” are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated.

As COVID cases have surged in heavily vaccinated countries like Israel, the U.K., and the U.S., including among vaccinated individuals, hopes that vaccination would prevent infection or halt transmission have dwindled.

Under Washington’s new COVID vaccine regime that will impact the March for Life indoor events, a “fully vaccinated” COVID-positive individual may enter an indoor venue and unknowingly spread the virus to others yet a healthy, COVID-negative person without a test who has not been jabbed is barred from the same establishment. Furthermore, if an outbreak occurs at a “vaccine-or-test” required event, it would presumably be from the vaccinated individuals who were not required to submit proof of negative test for entry.

The vaccine mandate will not impact the March for Life and its rally beforehand because they are outside. The March for Life’s website’s FAQ about the D.C. vaccine mandate ends with the question, “Will masks be required?”

It is unclear which March for Life event that question is referring to, but the answer provided by the March for Life is: “Yes, masks are required when not eating or drinking. March for Life masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the Renaissance DC Downtown Hotel and Rally Site.”

The D.C. indoor venue vaccine mandate does not apply to houses of worship. As of press time, LifeSite is not aware of any Masses in the Archdiocese of Washington or nearby Diocese of Arlington that check attendees’ medical papers. (Many dioceses went above and beyond what the government asked of them during the original lockdowns of 2020, which is why the nearby dioceses not requiring proof of jab even needs to be mentioned.)

However, it does apply to anyone who wishes to dine inside a restaurant, bar, or nightclub — the unvaccinated are allowed to briefly enter “for a quick and limited purpose” such as “placing an order for take-out, picking up an order, or making a delivery” — or go to a gym, indoor entertainment establishment, or “indoor event and meeting establishments” including “banquet halls” and “hotel common rooms.”

Notably, the executive order allows for “reasonable accommodation” of those with medical exemptions and religious objections to the abortion-tainted, adverse side effect-linked mRNA shots. But it does not say how people are to be reasonably accommodated; it appears in this case the negative test option is the March’s way of honoring that.

The “reasonable accommodation” language was likely added due to the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), to which D.C. is subject as a federal jurisdiction (other cities with vax-to-eat inside mandates are not so lucky).

In what will likely be extraordinarily depressing to rank-and-file pro-lifers from middle America looking forward to coming to D.C. for the annual anti-abortion event, March for Life-related events with all of their strict vaccine-or-test mandates are likely actually the most accommodating to the unvaccinated. There is no guarantee that D.C. restaurants will understand the nuances of RFRA and the “reasonable accommodation” language in the mayor’s order, or that a nightclub bouncer would look at a doctor’s note and allow a healthy but unvaccinated person inside even though the order technically requires that.

The only recourse a patron denied entry to an establishment would have would be a costly, time-consuming lawsuit; most unvaccinated Americans who wish to eat in D.C. will now have to do so outside on the sidewalk in the freezing cold.

This is also happening during a year of vital importance to the pro-life movement as the Supreme Court literally considers overturning Roe v. Wade.

And the language of the order itself suggests the government considers medical or religious reasons the only somewhat acceptable reasons a person may not want to be jabbed. In coastal cities’ “new normal,” it is apparently not acceptable to simply be a healthy person who determines the risks of a novel medical product outweigh its potential benefits, and declines to be injected with that product.

Washington’s new vaccine mandate does not acknowledge natural immunity despite the ample evidence its protection works better than any immunity an injection might provide.

Students for Life ‘offering free 15-minute rapid covid testing on site’

The March for Life expo is far from the only March for Life-related event that has been impacted by the city’s vaccine mandate.

The National Pro-Life Summit, hosted by Students for Life of America (SFLA) on January 22, says on its website that it will be honoring the religious exemption allowed in Bowser’s executive order — but it appears unvaccinated attendees will also be forced to take a rapid coronavirus test to enter.

“The Mayor’s order includes a religious exemption, paired with a negative covid test taken within the last 24 hours, for individuals that will be acknowledged and accepted at the National Pro-Life Summit,” the event’s FAQ page says. Section 3b of Bowser’s order says nothing about a negative test being required for those religiously or medically exempt from the order, only that “the proof of vaccination requirement … does not apply” to “a person entitled by law to a reasonable accommodation due to a medical condition or sincerely held religious belief.”

“As a part of the National Pro-Life Summit check-in/registration process, Students for Life, with the help of Omni hotel staff, will be checking proof of vaccination or qualification for an exception. If you are vaccinated and possess proof of vaccination, please plan to present it upon entry,” the summit website says.

It continues:

The Mayor’s order includes a religious exemption, paired with a negative covid test taken within the last 24 hours, for individuals that will be acknowledged and accepted at the National Pro-Life Summit. Vaccine exemptions for a strongly (or sincerely) held religious belief will be accepted in writing or orally by any attendee to whom this might apply to during the registration process. If you have a religious exemption please be prepared to present in writing or to orally declare that you have a sincerely held religious belief that prevents you from getting vaccinated. We will be offering free 15-minute rapid covid testing on site for those utilizing the medical or religious exemptions. Testing will be offered starting Friday, January 21, 2022 from 9am – 9pm and starting at 7am on Saturday, January 22nd in advance of registration, through the close of the event. It is highly recommended that you test in advance on Friday if possible, to avoid delays in the check in process at the event. Regardless of vaccination status, a mask requirement will be in place for National Pro-Life Summit attendees in accordance with D.C. regulation.

It is unclear how the mandate will impact a planned Traditional Latin Mass inside the Renaissance Hotel the morning of the March for Life.

The annual Law of Life Summit, held January 20 at the Renaissance Hotel, posted the following text at the bottom of its website: “District of Columbia Vaccination Mandate. Updated December 29, 2021. We will be updating Summit guests soon. The DC policy allows for a religious exemption. Guidance will be posted soon. In the meantime here is a copy of the DC policy (which is dubious at best): 2021-148 Vaccination Requirement for Entrance into Certain Indoor Establishments and Facilities.”

