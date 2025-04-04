March for Life in Buenos Aires attracts 40,000

Politicians, human rights lawyers, doctors, and parents pushing baby strollers were seen among the crowds in Argentina's capital.

BUENOS AIRES, (LifeSiteNews) – Tens of thousands gathered in Argentina’s capital last week to show their witness to the right to life.

On Saturday, March 29, Marcha Por La Vida estimated that 40,000 people took part in the nation’s 10th March for Life in Buenos Aires. According to Argentinian Catholic news outlet AICA, the march covered 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) from Plaza Italia to Rubén Darío Square next to the National Museum of Fine Arts.

Participants carried homemade banners and signs calling for an end to abortion and the defense of the unborn. Slogans included “Stop killing Argentinians,” “If you want peace, defend life” and “Thanks to the woman who did not abort my son.” There were also Argentinian flags, and on one of them the sentiment was expressed: “The most revolutionary act is to start a family.”

Politicians, human rights lawyers, doctors, and parents pushing baby strollers were seen among the crowds. AICA identified an Argentinian Catholic radio host, Víctor Balseiro, who had the words “Proudly adopted” on his chest.

Another protester called for a referendum on abortion. Argentina legalized abortion on demand during the COVID lockdowns in 2020, allowing the killing of unborn babies to 14 weeks’ gestation.

