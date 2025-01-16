Marco Rubio calls ‘postwar global order’ a ‘weapon being used against us’

During his more than 4-and-a-half hours spent before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Florida Republican Marco Rubio spoke boldly about the dangers of submitting to the new global order and of continued U.S. obeisance to China.

During his more than four and a half hours spent before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the Florida Republican spoke boldly about the dangers of submitting to the new global order and of continued U.S. obeisance to the Chinese Communist Party.

The bipartisan post-Cold War notion that “the national interest could now be replaced by one that served the liberal world order” and “that all mankind was now destined to abandon national sovereignty and national identity and would instead become one human family and citizens of the world,” was a “dangerous delusion,” asserted Rubio.

“Here in America and in many of the advanced economies across the world, an almost religious commitment to free and unfettered trade at the expense of our national economy, shrunk the middle class, left the working class in crisis, collapsed our industrial capacity, and has pushed critical supply chains into the hands of adversaries and of rivals,” he emphasized.

“An irrational zeal for maximum freedom of movement of people has resulted in a historic mass migration crisis. Here in America, but also around the world, it’s one that threatens the stability of societies and of governments,” he cautioned.

“Across the west, governments now censor and even prosecute domestic political opponents,” said Rubio, “Meanwhile, radical jihadists openly march in the streets and, sadly, drive vehicles into our people,” referring to recent holiday attacks in New Orleans and in Magdeburg, Germany. He continued:

While America far too often continued to prioritize the global order above our core national interests, other nations continue to act the way countries have always acted and always will in what they perceive to be their best interest. And instead of folding into the post-Cold War global order, they have manipulated it to serve their interests at the expense of ours. The postwar global order is not just obsolete; it is now a weapon being used against us. And all this has led to a moment in which we must now confront the single greatest risk of geopolitical instability and of generational global crisis in the lifetime of anyone alive and in this room today.

Rubio also called attention to the United States increasing vulnerability to the capricious trade policies of the Communist Chinese Party.

“If we stay on the road we’re on right now, in less than 10 years virtually everything that matters to us in life will depend on whether China will allow us to have it or not,” said Rubio. “Everything from the blood pressure medicine we take to what movies we get to watch and everything in between, we will depend on China for it.”

“They have come to dominate the critical mineral industry supplies throughout the world – everywhere in the world they’ve now established criminal mineral rights,” he said. “Even those who want to see more electric cars, no matter where you make them, those batteries are almost entirely dependent on the ability of the Chinese and the willingness of the Communist Chinese Party to produce it and export it to you.”

“If we don’t’ change course, we are going to live in a world where much of what matters to us on a daily basis, from our security to our health, will be dependent on whether the Chinese allow us to have it or not,” he said.

‘We must put the interests of our nation before the interests of our elites’

“Decades of deindustrialization have made America dependent on the nation’s chief adversary, Communist China, for everything from the ingredients of our medicines to the inputs for our weapons systems,” wrote Rubio in an essay in a Compact Magazine essay last October, adding:

Meanwhile, the relentless exportation of blue-collar jobs and importation of cheap labor have left countless U.S.-born men without dignified work, sapping their opportunity and their strength – and no society can long thrive without strong men. Time is running out to chart a new course. We must abandon the post-Cold War consensus, break multinational corporations’ tariff taboo, reinvest in domestic production, and – crucially – regain control of our borders. In short, we must put the interests of our nation before the interests of our elites. The longer we fail to do so, the greater a disservice we will do to the American citizenry: the very people who voted us into office and, in doing so, entrusted their welfare to our hands.

