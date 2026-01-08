Marco Rubio speaks with Cardinal Parolin about Venezuela, religious freedom issues

A Department of State press release says Rubio and Parolin addressed ‘pressing challenges,’ with a special focus on Venezuela after the US capture of Nicolás Maduro.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin on Tuesday.

According to a press release, they talked on the phone about “pressing challenges, including efforts to improve the humanitarian situation, particularly in Venezuela, as well as the promotion of peace and religious freedom globally.”

The conversation between Rubio and Parolin, who was the nuncio of the country from 2009 until 2013 and was one of the top candidates to be pope at last year’s conclave, marks the Catholic Church’s latest response to the situation.

From January 7–8, cardinals from across the world gathered in Rome for a consistory convoked by Pope Leo. Their primary focus has been the topic of synodality. Geopolitics was not on the docket.

The last time a high-ranking member of the Church issued a statement about Venezuela was on January 4, when Pope Leo delivered remarks from the window of the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City.

In his speech, Leo expressed “deep concern” with what is going while calling for “the good of the beloved Venezuelan people” to “prevail over every other consideration.”

Leo also urged world leaders to guarantee the “sovereignty” of Venezuela while “ensuring the rule of law” is adhered to as well.

Leo has weighed in other international developments in recent weeks, too, especially ones related to the United States.

Outside Castel Gandalfo in December, Leo was asked about the peace deal in Ukraine. Seemingly bothered by the details of the proposal, Leo said that while “many people in the U.S. would be in agreement with” it, “many others would see things in a different way.”

Leo also took time to push back against remarks made by Trump about the plan. Leo said Trump’s efforts appear to want to “break apart what I think is an important alliance [between the U.S. and Europe] today and in the future.”

Catholic writers as well as conservative figures have passionately weighed in on the capturing of Venezuela’s long-time leader Nicolas Maduro, who was removed from his compound along with his wife last week. He is currently in a New York prison.

The Trump administration has said that it engaged in the extradition of a fugitive indicted by the U.S. government for helping sell narcotics on American soil.

Conservative critic Tucker Carlson, meanwhile, has suggested that the U.S. has entered into a new phase in its history and that he is still trying to grapple with what transpired.

“I think we’re fully in the empire stage of civilizational development,” he said during a podcast with Mike Cernovich.

Catholic professor and author Daniel O’Connor has provided what might be the most unique response to the situation.

In an X post, O’Connor references the words of Maria Esperanza, who was born in Venezuela in the 1920s and is regarded as a Servant of God due to reportedly having experienced many apparitions and vision.

“There’s an alleged prophecy from a Venezuelan mystic, the Servant of God Maria Esparanza, which states that ‘It [the Chastisements/Great Events] will start here,’” O’Connor said. “Of course, this specific military operation is over and Maduro’s supporters can’t do anything about it. That’s not my point. I’m only saying that it’s possible that a certain chain of events was just set in motion; events which will lead to WW3. I hope that’s not the case. Let us pray, pray, pray that it isn’t. But let’s also prepare our souls in case it is.”

Venezuela is not the first time the U.S. and the Holy See have held divergent opinions on what ought to happen geopolitically.

Earlier this year, Leo expressed his strong disapproval of Trump’s deportation and immigration policies. The U.S. bishops conference issued a special “pastoral letter” in November following its annual meeting opposing the administration at the behest of Leo, who told leftist El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz he will “stand” with them as they hit back against Trump.

