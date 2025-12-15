Marco Rubio’s wife says her favorite Christmas tradition is attending Midnight Mass as a family

Jeanette Rubio shared that attending Midnight Mass is ‘very important’ to her family and that they ‘celebrate it together because we want to keep what the purpose of Christmas is.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s wife has shared that one of her favorite Christmas traditions is attending midnight Mass as a family.

In a December 14 video posted by the White House, Jeanette Rubio, wife of Catholic Secretary of State Marco Rubio, stressed the importance of attending Mass as a family to remind themselves of the true meaning of Christmas.

“We go to midnight Mass,” Jeanette revealed. “That’s something that is very important to us. We celebrate it together because we want to keep what the purpose of Christmas is.”

Midnight Mass is also known as the “Mass During the Night” or traditionally the “Angels’ Mass,” in reference to the angels who brought the good news of Christ’s birth to the shepherds. The Mass begins at midnight, which is traditionally believed to be the time of Christ’s birth. The darkness of the night symbolizes the darkness of the world before Christ’s birth.

For those who cannot attend Midnight Mass, attending morning Mass on Christmas Day reminds Catholics of the profound joy that Christ brought to the world that day. The Mass, called the Shepherds’ Mass, recalls the shepherds visiting the manger at dawn to see the newborn Christ.

The White House video has been celebrated online as a step towards restoring Catholic culture in America. The video included clips of several other wives of Trump administration officials sharing their Christmas traditions.

One of our favorite family traditions is watching Marlo and some of our kids performing in the Nutcracker ballet. I’m thankful to share this period of our lives with Marlo and our five kids as USTR advances @POTUS’ America First Trade Agenda.pic.twitter.com/KfooqA3fJ8 — United States Trade Representative (@USTradeRep) December 14, 2025

While most shared secular traditions, such as attending a ballet or Christmas baking, Jeanette and Rachel Campos-Duffy, wife of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, revealed ways their families keep Christ in Christmas.

“During Advent, every night, we turn down the lights and we light candles, the candle for each week, and we sing ‘Oh Come, oh come Emmanuel together,'” Rachel revealed.

“And the kids, especially when they’re little just love it. The lights are down, the candles are going, and again, it’s a moment where we come together in prayer,” she continued. “It’s another reminder of why we do what we do, which is Christmas is about Jesus’ birth.”

Lighting Advent candles is another Catholic tradition to help Catholics prepare for the coming of Christ as Christmas. While it is often neglected in favor of Santa Clause parades and other secular practices, it is an important aspect of the Advent season. Many families sing Advent songs, read mediations, or pray the Rosary as they gather around the Advent wreath.

Share











