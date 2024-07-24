Margo Naranjo’s father announces social media accounts will now be made private

After her father announced he is now longer making public updates, LifeSiteNews is again urging readers to pray for Margo Naranjo and to pray that those involved preserve her life by continuing to provide her with nutrition and hydration.

(LifeSiteNews) — Mike Naranjo, the father of disabled Texas woman Margo, who suffered a severe brain injury in 2020 following a car wreck, announced on Wednesday that his “Facebook page will no longer be open to the public” following scrutiny from Catholics and others who voiced their opposition to his family’s now-delayed plan to withdraw Margo’s artificial nutrition and hydration to bring about her death.

“I regretfully announce that starting this afternoon, my Facebook page will no longer be open to the public,” Mike wrote on Facebook Wednesday morning, explaining that this action is being taken in response to a “faction” of people voicing their opposition to the family’s desire to withdraw Margo’s nutrition and hydration.

“I am also restricting access to Margo’s CaringBridge site. The prayers will remain open to the public for now,” he added.

According to its website, CaringBridge “allows people facing various medical conditions and their family and friends to communicate.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Catholics and others became concerned for Margo late last week after a July 7 video posted to Facebook by Margo’s mother Cathy began being shared widely online.

In the video, Cathy announced that after years of little to no improvement in their daughter’s condition, the family had decided “to go ahead and take her off life support.” What that means in this situation, Cathy had explained, is that Margo’s artificially-administered nutrition and hydration will be removed.

On Sunday, Mike had shared an update on Facebook that the plan to withdraw nutrition and hydration from Margo had been halted, at least temporarily, writing, “On Friday afternoon, we were issued a restrain order against suspending hydration and nutrition. So, Margo is currently on her regular feeding schedule. Our guardianship has been temporarily suspended as well. The temporary guardian has been great to work with. Hopefully one day I can share more details.”

It is important to note that because Margo is not dying, removing her hydration and nutrition would cause her death. As LifeSite’s Jonathon Van Maren put it, “When you remove nutrition and hydration – food and water – someone starves to death. Or dies of thirst.”

On this topic, Van Maren highlighted the work of Dr. John Keown, one of the world’s top experts on euthanasia and assisted suicide. Van Maren notes that “Keown is clear that withdrawing tube feeding can rightly be considered ‘medical murder by omission.’ In a 2000 paper and another in 2009, he referred to this process as ‘passive euthanasia.'”

As a result of this development, LifeSiteNews is again urging readers to pray for Margo, and to pray that her family and those involved preserve her life by continuing to provide her with nutrition and hydration.

