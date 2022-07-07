Marijuana store set to open at one of Canada’s largest universities despite local opposition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) – An international cannabis culture brand Burb Cannabis Corp. has received permission to open a store at one of Canada’s biggest universities, despite strong opposition from locals.
Last month, Burb Cannabis Corp. received final permission from the Metro Vancouver Regional District (MVRD) Board of Directors University of British Columbia (UBC) to open a cannabis shop on campus, according to The Growth Op.
“This was a big victory for us after a contentious debate around public safety and community fit,” said John Kaye, CEO and Co-Founder at Burb.
“Despite concerns grounded in age-old stigma from nearby residents, many of whom were off-shore residential owners, the Board made an informed decision that aligned with the overwhelming voice of the student body as well as the tenets of legalization in our country,” he continued.
The company is still waiting a reply from the British Columbia Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB), as they expect to open shop by Christmas. The new shop will be the eighth and last cannabis shop owned by Burb in B.C., as government regulations limit companies to a maximum of eight non-medical cannabis retail store licenses.
UBC students reportedly requested a cannabis store on campus in 2020, although the new location appears to be just outside campus at the University Village mini-mall according to Vancouver is Awesome.
While students apparently overwhelmingly supported the idea, 90% of local businesses and residents condemned the proposed store, arguing that, “by opening a cannabis retail store, more cannabis store customers will be attracted to the campus for purposes unrelated to the university.”
“We are putting vulnerable children at a high risk of exposure to substances they are too young for,” a petition stated.
The petition noted that the university area had a “high density of minors,” and the store would be situated in a larger business plaza, home to “a food court, supermarket, fast food chains, Staples, banks and educational institutes which are family, business, and academic-oriented.”
As such the signatories to the petition wrote that “many elementary and secondary school students” would pass by the area, and be at increased risk of the “negative psychological effects and toxic chemical effects” which smelling the cannabis causes.
In 2018, cannabis was legalized across Canada by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau causing ‘pot shops’ to open across the country, despite scientific evidence of serious side-effects, including serious pulmonary damage, memory lapses, pseudo-hallucinations, reduced blood flow that can lead to strokes, tumours, and negative effects on the development of unborn children.
A 2021 poll shed light on the declining state of Canadians’ mental health due to COVID lockdowns, revealing that depression has skyrocketed and that drug use is also on the rise.
The poll showed that 30 percent reported an increase in alcohol consumption during the lockdowns, with 40 percent of cannabis users saying their drug use went up as well.