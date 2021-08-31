Marine commander fired for blasting ‘inept’ military leadership

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller was fired after he uploaded a video to YouTube, in which he demanded 'accountability' from US military leaders for the way they had 'messed' up the Afghanistan withdrawal.

This story was originally published by the WND News Center

(WND News Center) – A sitting Marine battalion commander was fired Friday after he slammed the “ineptitude” of U.S. military leadership over the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller said in a video posted on YouTube after the deadly suicide attack Thursday, that he was willing to risk his career and his pension — only three years from retirement — to “demand accountability” from top military brass, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

“I want to say this very strongly. I have been fighting for 17 years. I am willing to throw it all away to say to my senior leaders: I demand accountability,” said Scheller.

In a Facebook post Friday, he announced he had been “relieved for caused based on a lack of trust and confidence.”

In his video, he said he had a close relationship with one of the 13 service members who were killed Thursday in a suicide bombing at a gate at the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

He said he is not the only service member who is upset about how the withdrawal has been handled.

“The reason people are so upset on social media right now is not because the Marine on the battlefield let someone down. That service member always rose to the occasion and has done extraordinary things,” Scheller said. “People are upset because their senior leaders let them down and none of them are raising their hands and accepting accountability or saying, ‘We messed this up’.”

Scheller, the Free Beacon reported, reacted to an August 18 public letter by Gen. David Berger, commandant of the Marine Corps. Berger attempted to reassure Marines who were expressing their frustration on social media that their service was “meaningful, powerful, and important.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: No BLM flag at American embassies! Show Petition Text 40921 have signed the petition. Let's get to 45000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The Biden Administration has incredibly given permission to U.S. embassies to fly the Black Lives Matter (BLM) flag alongside the American flag for the rest of the year. This order is an outrageous and insulting affront to American identity and sovereignty, and must be rescinded immediately! Please SIGN this petition to demand that U.S. embassies around the world fly the American flag ONLY! According to a leaked memo, quoted below and published by Human Events News on Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urged embassies to push Black Lives Matter messaging and authorized them to "hang BLM flags" "for calendar year 2021." "As outlined below, Chiefs of Mission may decide to hang BLM flags, as appropriate and depending on local context. This cable constitutes a blanket written authorization for calendar year 2021 from the Under Secretary for Management (M) to display the BLM flag on the external-facing flagpole to any Chiefs of Mission." "The Department supports the use of the term ‘Black Lives Matter’ in messaging content, speeches, and other diplomatic engagements with foreign audiences to advance racial equity and access to justice on May 25 and beyond. We encourage posts to focus on the need to eliminate systemic racism and its continued impact." Of course, eliminating racism is a positive thing, but NOT by promoting the Black Lives Matter organization or movement which have been linked to the following radical actions and ideas: Violent protests and the general destabilization of our society

Defunding of our police departments

The overthrow of the nuclear family

Perpetual marxist revolution Only a miniscule proportion of the American population supports the radical ideology and actions of the BLM organization and movement. In fact, polling shows that a strong majority of Americans believe that "All Lives Matter," rather than just the lives of just one race of Americans. The Biden Administration's promotion of this Leftist symbolism and ideology is both dangerous and deliberately misleading. And, it is the worst kind of virtue signaling, as the message being sent to the rest of the world is: "Get on board with the radical, marxist and revolutionary ideology of the BLM organization and movement if you want a favorable response from the United States government." This kind of cultural imperialism and coercion is downright insulting to our allies and partners abroad. But, it also demonstrates how the current U.S. administration is beholden to the radical leftist element of the Democratic Party -- which is downright insulting to most average Americans. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition demanding that the U.S. Department of State rescind permission to fly the BLM flag at U.S. embassies around the world. Then, please CONTACT the Department of State by email or by telephone, to politely, but firmly, demand that only the U.S. flag, and not the BLM flag, be flown at U.S. diplomatic installations. The State Department may be contacted by email at this webpage: https://register.state.gov/contactus/contactusform The Office of the Secretary of State may be contacted at this telephone number: 202-647-4000 FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'US embassies around the world fly Black Lives Matter flags with Biden’s backing' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-embassies-fly-black-lives-matter-flags-around-the-world-with-bidens-backing **Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Scheller said the letter missed the point, arguing the withdrawal was a major policy failure from the highest levels of military leadership.

He called out Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and the joint chiefs of staff.

“I’m not saying we’ve got to be in Afghanistan forever. But I am saying, did any of you throw your rank on the table and say, ‘Hey, it’s a bad idea to evacuate Bagram Airfield, a strategic airbase, before we evacuate everyone’? Did anyone do that? And when you didn’t think to do that, did anyone raise their hand and say, ‘We completely messed this up’?” asked Scheller.

Scheller said he counted the cost of posting the video.

“I thought through, if I post this video, what might happen to me — especially if the video picks up traction, if I have the courage to post it,” Scheller said.

“But I think what you believe in can only be defined by what you’re willing to risk. If I’m willing to risk my current battalion seat, my retirement, my family’s stability to say some of the things I want to say, I think it gives me some moral high ground to demand the same honesty, integrity and accountability from my senior leaders.”

See Scheller’s video:

Reprinted with permission from the WND News Center

Share











