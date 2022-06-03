Marines, Air Force, federal agencies under Biden declare support for ‘Pride Month’

Left-wing activists remain as entrenched as ever in the federal government.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Most of the federal agencies and institutions tasked with keeping Americans safe at home and abroad have marked the beginning of June by issuing social media posts declaring their support for LGBT “Pride Month.”

Among the U.S. government entities to commemorate “Pride Month” are the Air Force, Marine Corps, Space Force, Secret Service, State Department, Justice Department, Department of Homeland Security, FBI, National Security Agency, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, Customs & Border Protection, Citizenship and Immigration Services, Transportation Security Administration, and FEMA.

Several of the messages followed President Joe Biden’s lead in using expanded versions of the LGBT acronym such as “LGBTQIA+,” to denote ever-expanding subdivisions of confused sexual identity, and some came with videos of rainbow “pride” flags being raised at government buildings.

READ: Biden adds ‘intersex’ to annual June ‘Pride Month’ proclamation

Happy Pride Month! We are the best #USAF by leveraging the diverse backgrounds & strengths of each member of our total force. We are committed to making the #AirForce a place where all can reach their full potential. #PRIDE #Pridemonth pic.twitter.com/Wny1TkPVm6 — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) June 1, 2022

Throughout June, the USMC takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members. We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect.#PrideMonth #USMC pic.twitter.com/MOyvFmyJiB — U.S. Marines (@USMC) June 1, 2022

Maj. Gen. Leah Lauderback spoke on how the LIT is working to change policy, change minds, and create opportunities for LGBTQ+ members of the military during an interview with @airandspace. #PrideMonth2022https://t.co/VGZrEB05WA — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) June 1, 2022

#PrideMonth begins today, and we recognize and celebrate the impact that LGBTQ+ individuals have had on history locally, nationally, and internationally. pic.twitter.com/xjcgbspkNZ — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) June 1, 2022

On June 25, the Department flew the Progress flag for the first time over Washington, DC headquarters. @DeputySecState: “The United States is firmly committed to fighting for LGBTQI+ people at home and everywhere.” #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/XkXTwI6iLC — Department of State (@StateDept) June 1, 2022

Yesterday, we raised the pride flag outside of DHS Headquarters. This flag serves as a symbol of our dedication and commitment to the LGBTQI+ community this #PrideMonth and throughout the year. pic.twitter.com/4zAJzls2VO — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 2, 2022

June is #PrideMonth. To our current #LGBTQ+ colleagues: We thank you. And to anyone who aspires to join our ranks: Know that no matter whom you love or how you identify, there's a place for you at the #FBI. pic.twitter.com/bmXD680xNj — FBI (@FBI) June 2, 2022

At the time of this writing, the Army, Navy, National Guard, Coast Guard, Reserves, and CIA have not yet issued Pride Month posts.

READ: US Embassy to Holy See again displays LGBT flag for ‘pride’ month

The trend vividly highlights the entrenchment of left-wing ideologues within unelected government organs who prioritize left-wing social causes above their institution’s stated mission, a phenomenon often summarized in conservative circles as the “Deep State.” For years, the internal activist cultures within these institutions have worked to stymie Republican presidents and embolden Democrat ones.

Cleaning out such institutions and refocusing them toward their core purposes has been a demand of conservative voters for years, yet little was done about the issue under the last two Republican presidents, George W. Bush and Donald Trump.

