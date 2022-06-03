News

Marines, Air Force, federal agencies under Biden declare support for ‘Pride Month’

Left-wing activists remain as entrenched as ever in the federal government.
Bumble Dee/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Most of the federal agencies and institutions tasked with keeping Americans safe at home and abroad have marked the beginning of June by issuing social media posts declaring their support for LGBT “Pride Month.”

Among the U.S. government entities to commemorate “Pride Month” are the Air Force, Marine Corps, Space Force, Secret Service, State Department, Justice Department, Department of Homeland Security, FBI, National Security Agency, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, Customs & Border Protection, Citizenship and Immigration Services, Transportation Security Administration, and FEMA.

Several of the messages followed President Joe Biden’s lead in using expanded versions of the LGBT acronym such as “LGBTQIA+,” to denote ever-expanding subdivisions of confused sexual identity, and some came with videos of rainbow “pride” flags being raised at government buildings. 

READ: Biden adds ‘intersex’ to annual June ‘Pride Month’ proclamation

At the time of this writing, the Army, Navy, National Guard, Coast Guard, Reserves, and CIA have not yet issued Pride Month posts.

READ: US Embassy to Holy See again displays LGBT flag for ‘pride’ month

The trend vividly highlights the entrenchment of left-wing ideologues within unelected government organs who prioritize left-wing social causes above their institution’s stated mission, a phenomenon often summarized in conservative circles as the “Deep State.” For years, the internal activist cultures within these institutions have worked to stymie Republican presidents and embolden Democrat ones.

Cleaning out such institutions and refocusing them toward their core purposes has been a demand of conservative voters for years, yet little was done about the issue under the last two Republican presidents, George W. Bush and Donald Trump.

