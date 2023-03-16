Marjorie Taylor Greene demands FBI investigate threats against pro-lifers after Jane Fonda’s remarks

In a recent appearance on The View, Jane Fonda suggested that the ‘murder’ of pro-lifers would be a good means to protect abortion access.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI director Christopher Wray inquiring if the agencies are investigating potential threats made against pro-lifers and pro-life organizations. The letter follows radical left-wing activist Jane Fonda’s suggestion that “murder” would be a good means to protect abortion access.

The letter, sent Tuesday, states that Fonda’s comments were “extremely alarming” and that “Calling for the murder of elected officials and innocent pro-life activists over a political disagreement is abhorrent and extremely dangerous.”

“Since last year, there have been nearly 100 recorded acts of violence and intimidation against pro-life individuals and organizations,” Greene continued. “Fonda’s comments will embolden pro-abortion groups and individuals to attack and potentially murder pro-life lawmakers, leaders, and activists. Jane Fonda’s statements and The View’s role in airing them cannot be ignored and I demand full accountability from all law enforcement agencies, especially the [FBI].”

Concluding the letter, Greene asked if there were any active Department of Justice (DOJ) or FBI investigations related to attacks against pro-lifers and pro-life organizations, how many threats against pro-lifers and pro-life organizations were referred to the DOJ and FBI since Fonda’s comments, what the two agencies have done to protect pro-lifers in the event of such threats, if Fonda’s comments constitute a criminal act, and, if so, if the agencies intend to investigate them.

Garland and Wray have 15 days to respond to Greene’s letter.

In a statement to the Daily Caller, Greene said that “Jane Fonda, a rabid left-wing celebrity, called for the murder of pro-life politicians and millions of pro-life Americans while the women of The View giggled.”

“We’re finished with the dog whistles leading to violent attacks, and now the outright call for execution. If the Department of Justice wants to throw the book at non-violent Americans who walked around the Capitol, it’s time for them to do their job and prosecute the actual incitement of political violence by Democrats,” Greene said.

The FBI also spoke with the Daily Caller and said that it had “no additional comment” to make about Greene’s letter but stated that it was investigating a series of attacks on “pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations … as well as to judicial buildings, including the U.S. Supreme Court.”

“The FBI takes all violence and threats of violence very seriously and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners at the national, state, and local levels to investigate these incidents,” the statement continued. The agency also asked that those who observe suspicious activity or have information on one of the attacks.

During an appearance on The View last week, Fonda suggested that “murder” was a good means to defend abortion access in addition to protesting while responding to a question from co-host Joy Behar. Fonda later stated that she meant her comments in jest, but instantly faced an intense backlash on social media.

Since the leak of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in May, indicating that the Court would overturn Roe v. Wade, pro-life pregnancy centers and churches have suffered vandalism and arson. To date, only two indictments have been made in connection with an attack against a pro-life pregnancy center. Attacks on Catholic churches, meanwhile, have increased dramatically since the leak, with almost half of the over 300 attacks on Catholic churches since 2020 being made since the leak.

Supreme Court Justices suffered intimidation, and an attempt was made on Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s life last June by a man worried that Kavanaugh’s ruling in the Dobbs case would lead to the overturn of Roe.

The FBI and DOJ have faced criticism for their apparent reluctance to investigate attacks against pro-lifers while prosecuting pro-lifers for allegedly violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. Wray, in an interview with FOX, defended the FBI’s heavily armed raid against pro-lifer Mark Houck for pushing an abortion clinic “escort” away from his son. Garland, in a U.S. Senate hearing last month, evaded questions about the raid, saying such decisions are “made at the level of FBI agents at the scene.”

Houck was acquitted of all charges at a trial in Philadelphia in January.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to LifeSiteNews’ request for comment.

Share











