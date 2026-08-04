Marjorie Taylor Greene, Massie blame Republicans for migrant ‘invasion’ of Spain

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene accused House Republicans of helping fund Morocco's migrant surge into Spain's Ceuta enclave amid Spain’s defiance of U.S. and Israeli wars in the Middle East.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene accused House Republicans of funding an “invasion” of Spain after quoting fellow Republican Thomas Massie on a recent appropriations bill.

“Republicans paid $40 MILLION of your tax dollars to Morocco to invade Spain,” Greene posted on X. “And then they all pretended like borders matter and clutched their pearls like invasions are offensive. R’s and D’s (Republicans and Democrats) are the same and the Uniparty has put us in $40 T in debt and Americans LAST.”

She was retweeting Massie’s earlier post where he observed that, “2 weeks before migrants from Morocco invaded Ceuta, the GOP passed a bill with $40 million for Morocco and a committee report advising: Spanish-administered cities of Ceuta and Melilla are located in Moroccan territory and remain the subject of Morocco’s longstanding claim.”

Republicans paid $40 MILLION of your tax dollars to Morocco to invade Spain. And then they all pretended like borders matter and clutched their pearls like invasions are offensive. R’s and D’s are the same and the Uniparty has put us in $40 T in debt and Americans LAST. https://t.co/MZyOF2OOcc — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) August 2, 2026

In a separate post, Massie added, “Don’t fall for the fake Fox/GOP outrage. Two weeks ago, the House passed a bill that greenlighted the transfer of Spanish territory to Morocco. Every Republican except me voted for it, but now THEY are acting shocked at the invasion.” The bill in question is H.R. 8595, which passed the House on July 15.

The comments followed a mass migrant surge into Spain’s small North African enclave of Ceuta, which reports a population of approximately 84,000 residents. According to Reuters, around 50,000 people crossed from Morocco by land and sea starting around July 30, with local estimates reaching as high as 60,000. Fifty-seven bodies were recovered on the Spanish side, and most of those who entered later returned. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the events a “violation of Spain’s territorial sovereignty.”

Ceuta’s leader, Juan Jesús Vivas, later described the influx as an “atrocity” and said people felt it was “if not orchestrated, at least encouraged or permitted by Morocco.” He noted 88 bodies in the local morgue, while Spanish officials reported that an estimated 69,500 people had returned to Morocco, with about 2,500 remaining.

Greene and Massie’s posts framed the $40 million in funding — directed toward Morocco in the committee report accompanying the appropriations measure — as directly connected to the border crisis. However, beyond circumstantial evidence of Spain’s defiance of U.S. and Israeli policies in Gaza and the war against Iran, along with the timing of the Moroccan refugee invasion, definitive evidence of the bill facilitating the massive crossing remains to be seen.

This story is developing …

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