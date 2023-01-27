Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly a serious contender to be Trump’s 2024 running mate

'She's ambitious — she's not shy about that, nor should she be,' former Trump advisor Steve Bannon said.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is pushing to be former President Donald Trump’s running mate should he win the Republican presidential nomination, according to former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

“This is no shrinking violet. She’s ambitious — she’s not shy about that, nor should she be,” said Bannon, NBC News reports. “She sees herself on the short list for Trump’s VP. Paraphrasing [late political reporter] Cokie Roberts, when MTG looks in the mirror she sees a potential president smiling back.”

Bannon’s comments potentially lend weight to what The New York Times Magazine writer Robert Draper told The Daily Beast in November – that Greene is one of the top contenders for the position, which has been “discussed since February of this year, and it’s been discussed repeatedly. Now, to be fair, I mean, how many of these conversations has Trump had with other people?”

Greene’s key advantage, Draper said, has been establishing herself as “unflaggingly loyal to Trump throughout. What is Trump concerned about most of all in a VP after the Mike Pence experience? Loyalty. He knows that if he needs someone to fight for him to overturn a presidential election. He has every reason to expect that Greene would be by his side and would be his proximate warrior.”

Greene, one of Trump’s most outspoken supporters popular in MAGA circles for her fiery public comments, shook some of that support recently when she endorsed Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who pledged to restore her committee assignments, for Speaker of the House despite widespread dissatisfaction with McCarthy’s performance as GOP Minority Leader.

There were no candidates running against McCarthy (whom Trump also supported) who demonstrated an ability to garner more than a sliver of votes, but those who refused to support him in the first several rounds of voting ultimately extracted a series of concessions that conservatives say will ensure their issues and interests are better represented over the next two years than they would have been if McCarthy had been coronated without a fight.

On the McCarthy endorsement, Bannon said Green was “both strategic and disciplined — she made a power move, knowing it would run up hard against her most ardent crew. She was prepared to take the intense heat/hatred short-term for the long-term goal of being a player.”

It remains to be seen how Greene’s standing in the running-mate race may fare against 2022 Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who lost a race she maintains was stolen from her by fraud yet remains a MAGA favorite for her repeated efforts to signal fealty to Trump, for her heated attacks on the most anti-Trump factions of the GOP coalition, and for her ongoing battle against her election results, which echoes Trump’s disputing of the 2020 race.

Of course, while it is possible Trump could name a running mate before the Republican primary is resolved (as Sen. Ted Cruz did with Carly Fiorina in 2016), the question would be moot unless he wins the party’s presidential nomination. As the only declared candidate so far, Trump currently leads the GOP field in national polls, though he still trails President Joe Biden, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads multiple state primary polls.

