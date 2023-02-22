Marjorie Taylor Greene tells Sean Hannity she stands by her call for a ‘national divorce’

National divorce is not civil war but becoming a necessary reality because of our irreconcilable differences," the Georgia congresswoman said.

(LifeSiteNews) — GOP firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene is doubling down on her call for a “national divorce” despite widespread criticism not only from members of the liberal media but also constitutional conservatives who say such a measure is not only practically impossible but politically unwise.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday night, the second-term Congresswoman re-iterated her belief that red and blue states should “separate” in order to “shrink the federal government,” though she didn’t specify what that would look like in detail, aside from a general downsizing of “different parts” of the bloated D.C. bureaucracy.

National Divorce is not civil war, but becoming a necessary reality because of our irreconcilable differences. The federal government is a monster and has become a weapon of the left against the right. pic.twitter.com/OMnJ1DR8RJ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 22, 2023

“All of my friends are regular Americans,” she said. “Everyone I talk to is sick and tired and fed up of being bullied by the left, abused by the left, and disrespected by the left. And our ideas, our policies, our ways of life, have become so far apart that it’s just coming to that point. And the last thing I ever want to see in America is a civil war. No one wants that. At least everyone I know would never want that. But it’s going that direction and we have to do something about it.”

While left-wing lawmakers and pundits, as well as Republicans, including Utah Senator Mitt Romney and Globalist RINO Liz Cheney, have had a field day criticizing Greene’s remarks — with Romney calling them “insanity” — polling on the matter shows a sizable number of voters, especially libertarians and pro-Trump Republicans, favor some sort of breakup of the country. Greene has, however, clarified that she isn’t calling for an “ending [to] our union.”

A 2021 survey conducted by the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics found that 52% of Trump voters and 41% of Biden voters in the 2020 election “somewhat agreed” that “it’s time” to split the country in two. In July 2021, The Hill reported that a newly conducted poll showed “support for secession is growing among every partisan group in the months following the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol,” with 66% of southern Republicans in favor of it. The outlet also reported that 37% of all respondents indicated a general “willingness to secede.”

Liberal commentators have also argued that secession may be prudent. On her podcast in September 2021, pro-abortion Jewish comedienne Sarah Silverman suggested “dividing up” America into “USA 1 and USA 2” along ideological lines.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Greene expounded upon her belief that it would be best for red and blue states to amicably part. She noted that strong public policy disagreements Democrats and Republicans have on education, gun control, immigration, law enforcement, LGBT issues, climate, and how best to run elections means that the United States now has “irreconcilable differences.”

🧵Thread: Why the left and right should consider a national divorce, not a civil war but a legal agreement to separate our ideological and political disagreements by states while maintaining our legal union. Definition of irreconcilable differences:

inability to agree on most… https://t.co/6hko0vnHbd — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 21, 2023

Greene first won election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020 when she defeated Democrat Marcus Flowers 65.9%-34.1% for Georgia’s 14th District seat. She is believed to be among the finalists in former President Donald Trump’s search for a Vice Presidential running mate for his 2024 bid for the White House. That fact alone could support the theory that she is merely floating the issue of a national divorce as a trial balloon to see how the public responds to it ahead of the GOP presidential primary race, where Trump could run on it in key southern states early on.

Last month, Greene sided against MAGA Republicans Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert in the election battle over current Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. At the time, she acted as a Congressional liaison of sorts for the former president, who backed McCarthy, much to the consternation of America First conservatives.

