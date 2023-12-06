Marjorie Taylor Greene tells Tucker Carlson the US is ‘on fire,’ GOP isn’t doing enough to save it

‘We don’t have a border. It’s ridiculous to say we even have one. It’s overrun and controlled by the cartels mostly.’

(LifeSiteNews) — The United States is “on fire,” and Republicans aren’t doing enough to put it out, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene told Tucker Carlson on his X show last week.

“We don’t have a border. It’s ridiculous to say we even have one. It’s overrun and controlled by the cartels mostly,” she exclaimed. “They welcome in terrorists. They welcome in criminals, mentally insane people, child trafficking, human trafficking, drugs.”

Greene first started serving in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020. She has been one of the most outspoken “America First” conservatives in the country since then, earning criticism from liberal Democrats and the establishment wing of the GOP along the way.

During their conversation, Greene and Carlson exposed Republican failures on a wide array of domestic and foreign policy issues in recent years. A former business owner who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, she echoed many of former President Donald Trump’s concerns.

“I was shocked when the Ukraine and Russia war started, or if you want to call it a ‘war.’ I don’t call it a war, it’s a funded war … we give them $1 billion every single month. That doesn’t have to do with war, that pays for their government, that pays their salaries, that pays for retirement.”

Greene also said she was taken aback when so-called “MAGA conservatives” began focusing all their energies on Ukraine, which she called the “51st state,” along with every other member of Congress.

“I was like, why are we doing this? This doesn’t make any sense. We have so many problems at home and people in my district are suffering. People have lost their businesses. They can’t pay their rent. Senior citizens, they’re choosing between food and medicine. Our border is overrun and people are dying every single day. But all of a sudden, every Republican that I knew — barely knew by the way — they’re … carrying Ukraine flags in their front pocket … It was as if I was in a foreign country.”

Greene further explained that her colleagues began asking if she was “pro-Putin” because she opposed aid packages. She revealed that House members cave to pressure exerted on them by the war lobby, which offers them massive campaign donations to help them win re-election.

Greene and Carlson also discussed the newly elected speaker of the House, Mike Johnson. Both concluded that, while he is a “Christian” man, he has quickly fallen into the hands of the military industrial complex.

“The first thing he talked about, first week as Speaker, [was a] continuing resolution of Joe Biden’s budget, clean — not getting anything for it. Continuing the Ukraine war, even though it’s the most unpopular thing in the country, and everybody is fed up with it and angry that another penny would be even talked about going over there. And then talking about funding a war in Israel and Gaza, and Israel’s handling the whole problem itself. So why do we even need to be involved?”

Greene also complained how Republicans campaign on illegal immigration but don’t do what is needed to stop it. She pointed to the failure to pursue impeachment charges against not just Joe Biden but also Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Justice Department head Merrick Garland.

“Republicans don’t have the courage or the guts, or maybe they don’t want to,” she remarked. “I want to stop funding these foreign wars. We need to defend and secure our border. There are many things I want to work on.”

