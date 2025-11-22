Marjorie Taylor Greene to retire from Congress in January after split with Trump, GOP leadership

‘My convictions come from God, not from men,’ declared U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who insisted that both political parties continue to betray the American people.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a scathing video and letter, U.S. House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she will retire on January 5, calling Washington “a Political Industrial Complex” that betrays families, protects global elites, funds foreign wars, and abandons the unborn and the America First movement.

“My convictions come from God, not from men,” declared Greene, who insisted that both political parties continue to betray the American people.

Greene has long been a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, helping him to retake the Oval Office this year. But in recent months, the Georgia Republican has found herself at odds with both the President and GOP house leadership.

“If I am cast aside by MAGA Inc and replaced by Neocons, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Military Industrial War Complex, foreign leaders, and the elite donor class that can’t even relate to real Americans, then many common Americans have been cast aside and replaced as well,” Greene said.

Greene has urged the President to keep America out of foreign military conflicts, defied Trump as the Israel-Hamas war raged on, and was the first Republican to label Israel’s action a genocide. She said that she would prefer to see “nonstop meetings” at the White House “on domestic policy, not foreign policy.”

After the U.S. government shut down beginning October 1, largely because of Democrat demands to fund healthcare subsidies to artificially keep “Obamacare” affordable and to provide increased medical treatments for illegal aliens, Greene struck out at her Republican colleagues for failing to address outrageous healthcare costs: “I’m going to pick on Republicans. Republicans never fixed it.”

Greene famously clashed in dramatic fashion this summer with President Trump over the release of the Epstein files.

“I honestly believe it’s not only the right thing to do for the victims but it’s also the right thing to do for the country. Americans deserve transparency,” Greene wrote on X.

The Georgia Republican was also critical of the Trump administration’s proposal to create 50-year mortgages in order to make homebuying more affordable, especially for young adults. Greene bristled at the notion and said that the policy would “reward the banks, mortgage lenders and homebuilders while people pay far more in interest over time and die before they ever pay off their home.”

“My bills which reflect many of President Trump’s Executive Orders like calling for a new census counting Americans only to draw new districts, making English the official language of the U.S., making it a felony to medically trans a minor, and other bills like eliminating capital gains taxes on the sale of your home and eliminating H1B visas just sit collecting dust,” Greene lamented in her announcement. “That’s how it is for most members of Congress’ bills, the Speaker never brings them to the floor for a vote.”

After her surprise announcement, President Trump quickly issued a fiery criticism of Greene on social media:

“Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits,’” Trump wrote.

“Her relationship with the WORST Republican Congressman in decades, Tom Massie of Kentucky, also known as Rand Paul Jr. because he votes against the Republican Party (and really good legislation!), did not help her,” the President said. “For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD. Nevertheless, I will always appreciate Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country! President DJT.”

Last week, Trump signaled that he no longer supports Greene and would endorse her challenger.

Despite the challenges Greene encountered while working on Capitol Hill, she said, “my heart remains filled with joy, my life is filled with happiness, and my true convictions remain unchanged because my self worth is not defined by a man, but instead by God who created everything in existence.”

