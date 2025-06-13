Marjorie Taylor Greene’s bill to ban transgender interventions for minors advances in House

The House Judiciary Committee passed the Protect Children’s Innocence Act that bans medical interventions to make a child physically correspond to the opposite sex.

(LifeSiteNews) — Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Protect Children’s Innocence Act” that would ban transgender interventions for minors passed out of the House Judiciary Committee this week.

HR 1399 would ban so-called “gender-affirming care” for minors that includes any “medical” intervention designed to make a child physically correspond to the opposite sex, including surgeries altering reproductive organs or the appearance of the body or face, as well as puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.

“This is a victory for children. We have to protect their innocence. We have to allow them to grow up,” Greene said in a video statement posted to X on Tuesday.

HUGE WIN for kids in America! My Protect Children’s Innocence Act just passed out of the Judiciary committee. We’re one step closer to ending the barbaric, taxpayer-funded mutilation of children in the name of “gender affirming care.” This bill codifies President Trump’s… pic.twitter.com/aSLdxBMM0X — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 10, 2025

“There should be no medical industry that mutilates their genitals, gives them poisons, and permanently changes their bodies,” she continued.

Greene shared that the next stops for the bill are the Rules Committee and then the House floor for a final vote.

The legislation would enact the measures called for by President Donald Trump’s executive order (EO) banning the chemical and surgical mutilation of children and protecting kids from the most extreme measures of radical gender ideology.

A large body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often-irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

