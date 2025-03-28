Mark Carney accused of plagiarism in 1995 Oxford doctoral thesis

According to the National Post, three academics are accusing Mark Carney of 10 instances of 'apparent plagiarism' in his 1995 Oxford University doctoral thesis.

(LifeSiteNews) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is being accused by academics of ten instances of “apparent plagiarism” in his 1995 Oxford University doctoral thesis, according to a report by The National Post.

“The National Post obtained a copy of Carney’s 1995 thesis for his doctorate in economics from Oxford University titled ‘The Dynamic Advantage of Competition,'” The National Post reported Friday. “It shows 10 instances of apparent plagiarism, according to the judgment of three university academics who reviewed the material.”

According to the outlet, “several sections” of Carney’s work “used full quotes, paraphrases, or slightly modified quotes from four previous works without proper acknowledgement or attribution.”

Supporting these accusations, The National Post cited an assistant professor of the University of British Columbia named Geoffrey Sigalet, who told the outlet that Carney’s thesis has multiple instances of “just directly repeating without quotations. That’s what we call plagiarism.”

On the other hand, Margaret Meyer, Carney’s doctoral supervisor at Oxford, told the outlet that it is “mischaracterizing” his thesis, and that she sees “no evidence of plagiarism.”

The National Post also cited an unnamed professor and Oxford graduate, who reportedly asked for his name to be withheld out of fear he would be sued by Carney.

“When you have something lifted verbatim from a source, in there without quotation marks or citation… that constitutes plagiarism,” the anonymous professor reportedly said, supporting the plagiarism accusations.

