Mark Carney admits he is an ‘elitist’ and ‘globalist’ but claims that is what Canada needs

In a recent interview, Liberal Party frontrunner Mark Carney admitted that 'people will charge me with being elitist or a globalist,' but that such qualities happen 'to be exactly what we need.'

(LifeSiteNews) –– World Economic Forum-linked Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney admitted that not only is he a “globalist” and an “elitist,” but that it is exactly those attributes which make him qualified to become prime minster.

In a February 15 interview on The Rest is Politics podcast with British journalist Alastair Campbell, who is also a former Labour Party strategist, Carney bragged that he knows “how the world works” and “how to get things done” for Canada, and that his being a globalist is what is needed for the country.

“I’m connected and I can deliver for the country,” he said. “People will charge me with being elitist or a globalist, to use that term, which is, well, that’s exactly, it happens to be exactly what we need.”

🚨 @MarkJCarney openly brags about being an ‘elitist’ and ‘globalist’—and says that’s exactly what Canada needs🚨 pic.twitter.com/MJZyauf0KS — LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) February 18, 2025

Carney was asked by Campbell, “When you’re sitting down with your key people, and you’re being absolutely honest with yourself and each other, what do you define as your core strength and your core weakness?”

“My weakness as a politician is I’ve not been a politician,” said Carney, who has never been elected to office but has served as a central banker in both Canada and England.

Carney, whose ties to globalist groups have had Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre call him the World Economic Forum’s “golden boy,” has a history of promoting anti-life and anti-family agendas, including abortion and LGBT-related efforts. He has also previously endorsed the carbon tax and even criticized Trudeau when the tax was exempted from home heating oil in an effort to reduce costs for some Canadians.

Just recently, Carney criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for targeting woke ideology, and has vowed to promote “inclusiveness” in Canada.

Carney also said last week that he is willing to use all government powers, including “emergency powers,” to enforce his energy plan if elected prime minister.

The Liberal Party of Canada will choose its next leader, who will automatically become prime minister, on March 9, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he plans to step down as Liberal Party leader once a new leader has been chosen.

Carney is considered the Liberal Party’s top frontrunner.

