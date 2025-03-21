Mark Carney admits he may have to recuse himself on certain matters due to conflicts of interest

Whether Mark Carney's financial holdings present a conflict of interest in his serving as prime minister have been the subject of widespread debate since he was appointed Liberal Party leader.

(LifeSiteNews) –– After lashing out at a reporter who pressed him about his investment holdings, Prime Minister Mark Carney has since admitted he will “probably” have to recuse himself on certain governmental matters because of potential conflicts of interest.

Since taking office from Justin Trudeau a week ago, Carney on Tuesday admitted that he will “probably” have to recuse himself from certain governmental matters due to potential conflicts of interest. The prime minister made the concession shortly after lashing out at a reporter when asked whether his large private investment holdings present an ethical issue.

During a Tuesday press conference in Canada’s Arctic, Carney was asked directly if he would have to recuse himself from certain governmental matters in a similar way as to what was required by former Liberal Prime Minister Paul Martin.

“Yes. We are having discussions, and a trust has been created,” he answered, adding that “along with the Ethics Commissioner, probably some screens will be put in place.”

Carney said that his “assets” have been put in a “blind trust well in advance of the requirements.”

“So they’ve been disposed of. But what happens is that there’s a discussion with the Ethics Commissioner for certain screens around certain issues, and that’s a process that is underway,” he added.

“It’s a natural process, and of course, it’s part of the way our system works. And I very much respect the system and those screens become public as they’re developed.”

He was then asked why he did not disclose any potential conflicts of interest in a forthcoming manner. He said this was a question for the “Ethics Commissioner if there is anything that has a major impact, then it’s clear there will be a screen.”

“I can say we are working quickly. I’m working quickly when it comes to those issues.”

Carney’s Tuesday statements came shortly after he lashed out at Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reporter Rosemary Barton when the journalist pressed him on his assets. Barton said she found it “very difficult to believe” there were no possible conflicts of interest now that he is prime minister.

Tense exchange between Carney and the Globe’s Stephanie Levitz over his blind trust “We understand that you have now placed your assets in a blind trust. So you don’t know what’s happening to them going forward, but you knew what they were going into that blind trust. So what… pic.twitter.com/o69DegKpXF — cbcwatcher (@cbcwatcher) March 17, 2025

Carney seemed to become visibly annoyed with the line of questioning, telling Barton to “look within herself.”

Before becoming prime minister, Carney worked for Brookfield Asset Management and the United Nations special envoy on climate action.

Recent reports claim that Carney held $6.8 million in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. stock options before quitting the company.

Conservative leader calls out Carney’s potential conflicts of interest

Responding to the chatter, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre told reporters that the prime minster is “trying to distract from his many scandals and conflicts of interest as well as his disastrous record as Justin Trudeau’s economic advisor by talking about Trump.”

“He’s the guy who sold out to Trump,” said Poilievre, adding that six days after U.S. President Donald Trump “threatened Canada” with tariffs “to steal our jobs,” Carney “announced to Brookfield shareholders that he would move his headquarters from Canada to New York.”

“And when you asked him about it, he lied to your face,” he added.

Poilievre said the Conservatives have this evidence “in writing and we proved it.”

“He sold out Canada. He put his profit ahead of our people and he did exactly what Donald Trump wanted. Never before have we had a prime minister so conflicted and compromised and yet so little scrutinized,” he added.

Carney, an admitted “elitist” and “globalist,” is reportedly due to call a federal election this weekend, just days after being installed as prime minister following the Liberal Party leadership race.

Share











