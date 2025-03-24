Mark Carney calls snap Canada election for April 28

The new prime minister seeks a ‘strong mandate’ after just two weeks in power following Trudeau’s exit.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Canadians will be heading to the polls on April 28 in what will be the nation’s first post COVID-era general election.

Prime Minister Mark Carney requested Governor General Mary Simon dissolve Parliament on Sunday morning.

“I’ve just requested that the governor general dissolve Parliament and call an election for April 28. She has agreed,” said Carney Sunday.

Carney stated after triggering the federal election, which will be Canada’s first since 2021, that he is looking for a “a strong, positive mandate from my fellow Canadians.”

He also said that Canada needs to “deal with President Trump’s tariffs.”

The 2025 federal election campaign will last only 37 days, which is one of the shortest ever on record.

LifeSiteNews reported last week that, in anticipation of the next federal election being called, Father Chad Ripperger released a prayer to “consecrate to Thee and St. Joseph the integrity of the upcoming election and its outcome, so that what is spiritually and morally best for the citizens of our country may be accomplished.”

Canada’s federal election has been called for April 28, 2025.

🛡️ From now until then, let’s enter into daily spiritual battle for our nation.

Exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger has given us the prayer.

📿 Pray it daily. Share it widely.👇https://t.co/GHz7jbSrua — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) March 23, 2025

Carney, who became prime minister a little over two weeks ago, taking over from Justin Trudeau after winning the Liberal Party leadership race, will run for a seat as an MP in the Nepean, Ontario riding.

Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Pierre Poilievre called for Canadians to reject the Carney and Trudeau Liberals, whom he said have given Canada a “lost Liberal decade.”

“Today the Liberals are asking for a fourth term in power after swapping Justin Trudeau for his economic advisor and his hand-picked successor, Mark Carney,” said Poilievre.

“But after a lost Liberal decade the question is whether Canadians can’t afford a fourth Liberal term,” Poilievre posited.

Beside the Liberals under Carney and Conservatives under Poilievre, the other main party’s vying for seats will be the far-left leaning New Democratic Party under Jagmeet Singh, the separatist Bloc Québécois Party under Yves-François Blanchet, the Green Party under Elizabeth May, and the libertarian-leaning People’s Party of Canada under Maxime Bernier.

LifeSiteNews reported last week that Carney, an admitted “elitist” and “globalist, has since acknowledged he will “probably” have to recuse himself on certain governmental matters because of potential conflicts of interest.

Share











