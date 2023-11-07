Mark Carney could be an even worse prime minister than Trudeau: here’s why

The former Bank of Canada governor is a longtime supporter of anti-family values, including abortion and the LGBT agenda, and pushes for net-zero emissions.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney may become the new Liberal leader, which could plunge the country into another term of anti-family and anti-freedom laws.

On November 2, Carney, also the former governor of the Bank of England, told the Globe and Mail that he may replace Prime Minster Justin Trudeau as leader of the Liberal Party.

“It’s not a decision that I need to take now,” he said, adding that he has not ruled out running in 2025.

Carney also indirectly took aim at Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, who has seen a recent surge in support from Canadians.

“You have to have a plan, not slogans,” Carney argued. “We need to continue to raise the bar here in Canada, and if you know a party is coming in front of Canadians, whenever the next election is, without a plan, with just slogans, that’s irresponsible.”

“You can have in effect slogans that sound good, that sound appealing, that ultimately are detrimental,” he added. “I’m the one in the conversation who’s actually been in business, who actually is in business, and makes decisions.”

“I’m not a lifelong politician. You tend to see people who – often – are lifelong politicians have a very simplistic view of markets. They don’t understand how decisions are really made. They don’t understand how things are interconnected.”

While Trudeau is set to lead the Liberal Party in the 2025 election, many, including Liberals, are calling for him to be replaced amid his increasingly low polling results.

While some have suggested Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, her popularity has taken a fall after she was discovered to come from a family with professional ties to Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party as well as having connections to infamous globalist oligarch George Soros.

The most likely replacement is Carney, who is not an elected politician but has had a steady influence on Canada as the governor of the Bank of Canada and now as the chair of Brookfield Asset Management and the United Nations special envoy on climate action.

While his impressive work experience certainly raises him in the estimation of Canadians, especially compared to Trudeau’s pre-political career that consisted of being a drama teacher, Carney is not dissimilar to Trudeau in terms of policies.

Carney openly supports and encourages abortion in Canada. In 2022, he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was “proud to live in a country where a woman’s right to choose is so strongly supported. But the devastating decision today in the US is a clear reminder that progress should never be taken for granted.”

“Our commitment to protecting fundamental rights must be unwavering,” he added.

I’m proud to live in a country where a woman’s right to choose is so strongly supported. But the devastating decision today in the US is a clear reminder that progress should never be taken for granted. Our commitment to protecting fundamental rights must be unwavering — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) June 25, 2022

Furthermore, in 2017, Carney, then governor of the Bank of England, allowed the “pride” flag to be flown to mark LGBT celebrations.

Additionally, Carney has openly revealed that he supports energy regulations, even going as far as to rebuke Trudeau for exempting home heating oil from the carbon tax.

“I very much want Canada to be at the forefront of this transition. For Canada and for Canadians. There’s every reason why we should be. And so, I’ll lean in where I can, to help out in Canada,” he told the Globe and Mail.

Carney has been a longtime supporter of the globalist agenda, including promoting the United Nations’ energy regulations. In January 2023, he attended the World Economic Forum’s meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Carney uses his social media to advocate for achieving net-zero energy goals.

“The net-zero revolution is becoming a driver of country competitiveness, job creation & growth,” he posted on X earlier this month. “In the future, great powers will be green powers — and Canada can be a great power.”

The net-zero revolution is becoming a driver of country competitiveness, job creation & growth. In the future great powers will be green powers — and Canada can be a great power Thanks to all who joined the Fall Net-Zero Leadership Summit to discuss how we seize this opportunity pic.twitter.com/TilZc4yoF1 — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) November 1, 2023

While Trudeau may be taking the blame for the Liberal Party’s policies, he is only the face of a party dedicated to implementing the globalist agenda in Canada. Although it is true that Trudeau’s political mistakes, such as having an actual Nazis welcomed into Parliament, have caused his popularity to wane, the social and economic policies are not his own, but those of the entire Liberal Party.

Replacing Trudeau would likely not be to the party’s detriment, but, on the contrary, could give the Liberal Party a scapegoat to blame for their failures. By replacing Trudeau with a well-known Canadian globalist such as Carney, the Liberals could stand a much higher chance at winning the next election as many Canadians may not realize that both men hold the same anti-family, anti-Canadian, WEF agenda values.

