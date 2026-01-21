Carney proclaims end to US-led ‘order’ at Davos, Trump hits back

The Canadian prime minister's speech in Davos was rife with globalist talking points and was overall a direct shot at the Trump administration.

(LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney doubled down on his intentions to further force the nation into globalism after he told delegates in Davos that the “older order” backed by the United States is “not coming back.”

“We are engaging broadly, strategically, with open eyes,” said Carney in a foreign policy speech Tuesday at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF). “We actively take on the world as it is, not wait for the world as we wish it to be.”

Canada’s PM then said directly, “The old order is not coming back.”

Mark Carney has officially doubled down on his position that we are moving towards are “New World Order” and he says that the World should not “grieve” the old order. “Nostalgia is not a strategy.” I thought NWO was a far right conspiracy?pic.twitter.com/ALXqIwUprT — Jasmin Laine (@JasminLaine_) January 20, 2026

“We should not mourn it. Nostalgia is not a strategy. But from the fracture, we can build something better, stronger, and more just,” he added.

As reported by LifeSiteNews last week, Conservative MPs blasted Carney after he said during a trip to Communist China that he is “heartened by the leadership” of President Xi Jinping and that the two nations working together set them up for a “New World Order.”

His speech in Davos was rife with globalist talking points and was overall a direct shot at the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Carney noted how “great powers can afford to go it alone,” claiming that they have the “military capacity, the leverage to dictate terms.”

“Middle powers do not. But when we only negotiate bilaterally with a hegemon, we negotiate from weakness. We accept what is offered. We compete with each other to be the most accommodating. This is not sovereignty. It is the performance of sovereignty while accepting subordination,” he added.

Trump reacts to Carney’s speech, calls them not ‘grateful’

In Davos on Wednesday, Trump took a direct shot at Canada and Carney’s comments in his address to delegates, noting how he “wasn’t so grateful” toward the U.S. because of what it has done to protect Canada.

Trump claimed that Canada “lives” because of the United States, adding that “Canada gets a lot of freebies from us.”

“I watched your prime minister yesterday, he wasn’t so grateful,” he said. “They should be grateful to us, Canada. Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements.”

“Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that Mark, the next time you make statements” 🎤 President Trump at WEF in Davos pic.twitter.com/bUWaR41tPp — Melissa 🇨🇦 (@MelissaLMRogers) January 21, 2026

Trump was trying to drum up support for his desire to purchase Greenland from Denmark, noting its strategic importance.

Earlier in the week, Trump took a shot at Canada by posting a map, which was an altered photo showing Greenland and Venezuela as part of the U.S., on his Truth Social account.

Canada under Carney has been in a battle with Trump over tariffs. Trump’s negotiation style relating to trade deals is not what it was under former U.S. administrations.

LifeSiteNews also reported on an exposé claiming that Carney and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are influenced by an “elite network” of foreign actors, including those with ties to China and the World Economic Forum. Despite Carney’s later claims that China poses a threat to Canada, he said in 2016 that the Communist Chinese regime’s “perspective” is “one of its many strengths.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Trudeau spoke at Davos as the “Global Soft Power Summit” keynote speaker.

The WEF – the globalist group behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda, is an organization in which Trudeau and some of his former cabinet was involved.

The similarities between Carney and Trudeau extend to their globalist ties to issues such as abortion and the LGBT agenda.

