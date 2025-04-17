Mark Carney fumbles when asked about protecting women-only spaces

Mark Carney gave an ambiguous reply Wednesday night after an independent reporter asked him if he would protect women-only spaces from gender-confused men if elected prime minister.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney seemed to stumble last night when an independent reporter asked him whether women should have the right to private spaces free from gender-confused males.

Last night the French-language debate leaders’ debate was held in Montreal, Quebec, seeing Carney face his main rival Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, as well as NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, and Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet.

In the media scrum following the debate, Carney was asked by True North reporter Alex Zoltan how many genders there are, and if women “have the right to their own spaces,” such as sports, change rooms, washrooms, jails and homeless shelters.

Carney only flounders for a moment before he acknowledges there are only two sexes when asked how many genders there are @AmazingZoltan pic.twitter.com/A5iawngxe6 — Jen Hodgson (@Jen_HodgsonWS) April 17, 2025

Seeming to fumble, Carney replied to the first question saying, “in terms of sex, there are two,” answering the second question by first stating, “This is Canada,” before adding, “as a general objective, yes, but we work in where we value all Canadians for who they are, and we will continue to do so.”

Carney’s confusing reply – which seems to leave open the possibility that he will continue the practice normalized under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of allowing men in women’s spaces, including prisons – aligns with a February statement in which he said will pursue an agenda of “inclusiveness” to counter U.S. President Donald Trump’s more socially conservative agenda.

The ambiguous response comes after Carney already stated his government would provide sterilizing puberty blockers to children “without exception,” calling harmful “transitioning” surgeries and chemical “treatments” a “fundamental right.”

The same day Carney seemed uncomfortable answering gender-related questions, the U.K. Supreme Court issued a ruling stating that “woman” in law refers to a biological female, and that transgender “women” are not female in the eyes of the law.

