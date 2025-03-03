Mark Carney, Justin Trudeau both deeply tied to WEF, Communist China: report

'For Canadian voters, understanding the intricate plutocratic web surrounding Trudeau and Carney is not an academic exercise—it offers a glimpse into the forces lining up to shape the nation’s climate, trade, and social policies,' wrote investigate reporter Sam Cooper.

(LifeSiteNews) –– A new exposé by investigative journalist Sam Cooper claims there is compelling evidence that the Liberal Party’s top leadership candidate Mark Carney is strongly influenced by an “elite network” of foreign actors including those with ties to communist China and the World Economic Forum.

According to a recent article published by Cooper on his The Bureau Substack titled, “The Carney-Trudeau Nexus: How Financial Elites from Davos to Beijing Are Shaping Canada’s Next Federal Election,” Carney, similar to Trudeau, is involved in “a constellation of global influencers deeply tied” to both the WEF and Communist China’s Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

“At its core, this network of remarkable figures—whose stated goals center on consolidating financial power across borders to coordinate carbon-reduction policies and progressive social outcomes—includes not just Carney and Trudeau but also former Canadian ambassador to China Dominic Barton, Trudeau campaign backers Mark Wiseman and Gerald Butts, and AIIB’s Jin Liqun, reportedly a senior Chinese Communist Party operative,” Cooper relayed in his report.

“For Canadian voters, understanding the intricate plutocratic web surrounding Trudeau and Carney is not an academic exercise—it offers a glimpse into the forces lining up to shape the nation’s climate, trade, and social policies,” the journalist asserted.

Cooper observed that the WEF “has become a lightning rod for both criticism and political polarization,” with opponents accusing it of “fostering undemocratic policymaking, while defenders dismiss such concerns as conspiracy theories.”

He noted that “an objective, network-based analysis of its ties to Beijing’s financial arms and the key figures in Carney’s orbit suggests a well-defined pattern of shared interests.”

Cooper said that “[t]hese interests are likely to drive Canadian governance under Carney—unless he makes the illogical decision to sever ties with the power networks and public-private partnerships that have defined his ascent.”

In the report, Cooper stated that it is an “undebatable fact” that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his potential replacement Mark Carney are part of a tangled web with the WEF and Communist China.

He noted that both Trudeau and Carney are “so thoroughly woven together through global forums like the WEF that they are indistinguishable.”

“And while Carney seeks to distance himself from Trudeau’s unpopular record, his closest allies remain the same WEF-linked figures who helped shape Trudeau’s policies,” he added.

Carney’s connections with China are decades old. While serving at the Bank of England, Carney struck a deal with the People’s Bank of China that allowed all banks in England to approve of the Chinese Renminbi currency.

“Helping the internationalization of the Renminbi is a global good, consistent with London’s historic role,” noted Carney in a speech he gave about the move at the time.

Despite the similarities between Carney and Trudeau, which extends beyond their globalists ties to issues such as abortion and the LGBT agenda, the former remains a frontrunner to take over for Trudeau as Liberal leader in a bid by the party to quell the fallout in popularity it has experienced in recent years.

The Liberal Party of Canada will choose its next leader, who will automatically become prime minister, on March 9.

