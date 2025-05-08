Mark Carney, Pierre Poilievre congratulate Pope Leo XIV and offer their prayers after his election

Canada's prime minister and its Conservative Party leader are both Catholic but at odds with Church teaching on life and other issues.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, a practicing Catholic despite his pro-abortion views, offered his “prayers” and best “wishes” to Pope Leo XIV on being elected to serve as successor to St. Peter, as did Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre.

“I offer my prayers and best wishes to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on his election, an historic day for Catholics and all who look to the Vatican for guidance,” Carney said in a statement posted to X today.

Carney, who is known for his globalist outlook and ties, also wrote, “At a time of global challenges, may his pontificate carry forward a mission of solidarity, compassion, and dignity for all.”

Poilievre offered a much more lengthy and joyful congratulations regarding Pope Leo XIV, praising him for being the first Pope from North America.

“Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost on his election as Pope Leo XIV! I join with Catholics in Canada and around the world in expressing our best wishes and prayers for Pope Leo XIV as he takes his place as the 266th successor of St. Peter,” Poilievre wrote.

Poilievre, who is also Catholic, noted in a statement posted to X how the Catholic church is the “spiritual home of millions of Canadians.”

“It also works within and beyond its walls to advance the common good, carrying on Christ’s ministry to help the poor, the vulnerable and all who suffer. This is an appropriate day to also recognize the role the Catholic community has played in shaping our shared Canadian experience,” he wrote.

Not done yet, Poilievre praised Leo XIV as the “first Pope from North America.”

“I am hopeful that his tenure will be particularly meaningful for Canadian Catholics. May his tenure as Supreme Pontiff help lead the Catholic Church to renew the faith of its members, and help promote peace, justice and truth throughout the world,” he said.

Carney was elected Prime Minister last Monday after his party won a minority government. Carney beat out Poilievre, who lost his seat. The Conservatives managed to pick up over 20 new seats, however, and Poilievre has vowed to stay on as party leader for now.

Under Carney, the Liberals are expected to continue much of what they did under Justin Trudeau, including the party’s zealous push in favor of abortion, euthanasia, radical gender ideology, internet regulation and so-called “climate change” policies.

Cardinals earlier today elected 69-year-old Provost the chair of St. Peter as the 267th pope.

Leo XIV’s use of the traditional papal garments is notable, given Francis’ decision not to use the red mozzetta or the papal stole. At the moment, it is not known if Leo XIV will return to the papal apartments.

As noted by LifeSiteNews’ John Henry Westen, there are some concerns regarding Prevost. He is a vocal critic of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration and has consistently used his X account to promote material hostile to Trump’s immigration policies.

