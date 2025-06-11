Mark Carney pledges $1.5 million in taxpayer funds for LGBT ‘pride’ parades in Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced $1.5 million in funding to increase 'safety' at 'pride' parades, as many corporations are pulling funding from LGBT groups.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Liberals under Prime Minister Mark Carney are spending $1.5 million to make LGBT parades “safer.”

During the June 10 “pride” flag raising ceremony on Parliament Hill, Mark Carney lamented backlash against the LGBT movement this June, while promising an additional $1.5 million in funding for pride parades.

“One of the strengths of Canada is recognizing that people can be who they want to be and love who they want to love. The federal government – we are the defenders of those rights,” Carney said.

“Unfortunately, around the world, there’s a backlash struggling against the progress that has been made,” he continued. “In this time, Canada will always stand up for the vulnerable and the equal rights we cherish. We can take pride in how far we’ve come but we should also recognize there’s far more to do.”

As a result, Carney announced he would send $1.5 million taxpayer dollars to Fierté Canada Pride, the organization that represents local groups which organize pride parades across the country.

Carney alleged that the funds are needed to ensure the safety of those who attend the parades.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe and supported in their community,” Liberal Women and Gender Equality Minister Rechie Valdez said, adding the costs for safety and insurance for the events are increasing.

Carney’s financial backing of the LGBT parades comes as many companies are pulling support from LGBT groups, including Home Depot, Google, Adidas, and Nissan Canada.

Following news of the loss of sponsors, the City of Toronto quickly offered Pride Toronto – the groups which runs the grotesque Toronto Pride Parade – a record amount of tax dollars to ensure the parade takes place, according to CBC News.

According to the CBC, the city “will be providing funds to support a record 64 festivals this summer, including Pride Toronto,” which will see its municipal funding hiked by 33 percent to a total of $2.5 million to 15 LGBT festivals.

LifeSiteNews has covered the event’s public nudity, public displays of sexual exhibitionism, and crude floats and activities for years, including articles here, here, here, and here.

At Toronto’s “pride” parade, children are regularly exposed to simulated sex acts, adults wearing bondage and other fetish gear, and adult nudity. At a recent event, a naked middle-aged man was witnessed hopping past children in a Bugs Bunny mask. These facts are either ignored or even defended by Canada’s mainstream media.

