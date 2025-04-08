Mark Carney pledges another $150 million for CBC ahead of federal election

Prime Minister Mark Carney has pledged an additional $150 million in funding for the CBC on top of the $1.4 billion the outlet already receives annually.

(LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Mark Carney has promised $150 million in additional funding to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) on top of its current $1.4 billion annual government handout.

During an April 4 press conference in Montreal, newly elected and campaigning Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged an additional $150 million in funding to the CBC ahead of the April 28 federal election.

“We will give it the resources it needs to fulfill its renewed mission and ensure that its future is guided by all Canadians and not subject to the whims of a small group of people led by ideology,” Carney said.

“Our plan will safeguard a reliable Canadian public square in a sea of misinformation and disinformation, so we can stay informed and tell our own stories in our own languages,” he continued.

The 150 million taxpayer dollars are in addition to the outlet’s $1.4 billion annual government subsidy.

Following Carney’s announcement, CBC spokesman Eric Wright promised that “during the election period we do not have any comment on the parties’ positions on CBC.”

Notably, the proposed funding increase is being announced just weeks before Canadians head to the polls to elect a new prime minister, leading some to speculate that it is an attempt to encourage the CBC to report favorably on the Liberal Party, especially considering Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has long been campaigning to defund the CBC, often accusing it of having a left-wing bias.

Indeed, there have been multiple instances of the CBC pushing what appears to be ideological content, including the creation of pro-LGBT material for kids, tacitly endorsing the gender mutilation of children, promoting euthanasia, and even seeming to justify the burning of mostly Catholic churches throughout the country.

Accusations that government-funding of the CBC leads to it having a bias were further inflamed last September when then-Liberal House leader Karina Gould directed mainstream media reporters to “scrutinize” Poilievre.

Gould’s comments were in reference to Poilievre’s promise to defund the CBC if elected prime minister.

Share











