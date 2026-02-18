Mark Carney rejects ‘Christian nationalism’ in criticism of Rubio’s Munich speech

Carney claimed that what binds Canada is different ‘cultures’ and ‘faiths’ while choosing to ignore the fact that it was Catholic and other Christian missionaries who built all of Canada’s institutions.

( LifeSiteNews ) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney suggested that Canada is not really a “Christian” nation after saying “Christian nationalism” is un-Canadian and the state is more important than faith.

While speaking to reporters yesterday, Carney made comments in reply to a question he was asked about U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s speech at the Munich Security Conference, in which he talked about the Christian faith being a bedrock of the nation.

Regarding Rubio’s comments, Carney said, in very badly spoken French, as translated to English, “Mr. Rubio has spoken, and the American administration from time to time talks about Christian nationalism.”

“It is not Canadian nationalism. Canadian nationalism is civic nationalism.”

Carney claimed that what binds Canada is people of different “cultures” and “faiths” while choosing not to report the fact that it was Catholic and other Christian missionaries who built all of Canada’s institutions.

Rubio had said in his speech that the men who “settled and built the nation of my birth arrived on our shores carrying the memories and the traditions and the Christian faith of their ancestors as a sacred inheritance, an unbreakable link between the old world and the new.”

He also said that Western countries are “bound to one another by the deepest bonds that nations could share, forged by centuries of shared history, Christian faith, culture, heritage, language, ancestry, and the sacrifices our forefathers made together for the common civilization to which we have fallen heir.”

Just a few months ago, Carney was criticized heavily for suggesting that “Muslim values” are “Canadian values,” with many pointing out that Canada is a nation founded by Christians, not Islam.

Carney failed to mention the fact that Christianity, in particular, Catholicism, is a targeted faith in Canada. Indeed, to date over 100 Catholic churches have been burned or vandalized in recent years.

Commentator Jonathon Van Maren, in a blog last year posted to LifeSiteNews, wrote that, when it comes to Christianity in Canada, the fact is, attacks against it are overlooked by the media and government, while the opposite appears to be true when other religions are targeted.

Canada is historically a nation founded on Christian ideals and principles. European settlers who came to Canada from France and then later from what is the modern-day United Kingdom were Christian and included missionaries who tried to spread Christian beliefs to the local Indigenous populations.

Canada has observed Christmas since 1641, well before its official founding, according to historical records.

Under the Liberal government of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada let in a record number of immigrants, many from Muslim nations.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, many Europeans are alarmed at the growing migration of Muslims to their continent, fearing the violence and terror attacks they disproportionately commit, as well as potential cultural influence.

Share









