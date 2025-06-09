Mark Carney says ‘all of us must come together’ around Muslim values

While Canadians ‘can pray differently’ and ‘gather in different places of worship,’ Carney said, ‘all of us must come together around the values of Eid,’ the Islamic festival.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney was criticized heavily for recently suggesting that “Muslim values” are “Canadian values,” with many pointing out that Canada is a nation founded by Christians, not Islam.

On June 6, Carney gave a speech in Ottawa at an Eid al-Adha celebration hosted by the Muslim Association of Canada (MAC). Carney, in his speech, said that “the lessons and values of Eid are the same,” adding, “Our Canada is a diverse country, proud home to different beliefs.”

“We can pray differently, we can gather in different places of worship, but all of us come together – all of us must come together – around the values of Eid,” Carney said.

“The values of community, of generosity and yes, of sacrifice. These are Muslim values, these are Canadian values,” he told those in attendance.

Carney’s words were quickly blasted on social media, with many users pointing out that Canada is not a nation founded on Islam, but rather Christianity.

“Islamic values are not Canadian values. And there ain’t nothin bigoted in saying that,” wrote known Canadian journalist Rupa Subramanya.

Another X user said that Carney, who is identifies as a Catholic and attends Sunday Mass despite his radical pro-abortion and pro-LGBT stances, could not even mention “the Name of Jesus Christ” at Easter, but is happy to promote another religion.

“On Easter he couldn’t even speak the [N]ame of Jesus Christ and made up some ridiculous notion that the holiday is about celebrating new beginnings (because it’s Spring?) and then painted eggs. We all know why,” commented X user @mapleblooded.

One X user pointed out Canada’s founding by Christian missionaries from Europe, who came to the nation with the French and British.

“Canada was not built on the Muslim religion, or for that matter Hinduism or any other Pagan religion, Canada was built on Christianity, French and English built Canada, we are by descent a western European Christian Nation,” commented X user Robert Burns in regards to Carney’s comments.

“The values of Canada are not Muslim values or any other religious values, this thinking and view that Mark Carney has, caused incredible harm in the UK. And Europe, we will see this in Canada. People who come to Canada from other parts of the world and bring their religion should know that Canada was built on Western Christianity and values and accept them, not try to change Canada.”

Commentator Jonathon Van Maren in a blog last year posted to LifeSiteNews that when it comes to Christianity in Canada, the fact is, attacks against it are overlooked by the media and government, while the opposite appears to be true when other religions are targeted.

“Why, for example, can over 100 Canadian churches get vandalized and torched in four years – 33 of them burning to the ground – without any sort of systematic response from Canada’s government?” he observed.

“If over 100 mosques had been attacked, what would Trudeau’s response have been? I think we know. Indeed, when 68 churches had been attacked, Trudeau appointed… a special representative to combat Islamophobia. As I noted earlier this year, many of the Canadian elites shrug off the church-burnings because although they may oppose the methods of the arsonists, they largely agree with the sentiments.”

Canada is historically a nation founded on Christian ideals and principles. European settlers who came to Canada from France and then later from what is the modern-day United Kingdom were Christian and included missionaries who tried to spread Christian beliefs to the local Indigenous populations.

Canada has observed Christmas since 1641, well before its official founding, according to historical records.

Under the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada let in a record number of immigrants, many from Muslim nations.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, many Europeans are alarmed at the growing migration of Muslims to their continent, fearing the violence and terror attacks they disproportionately commit, as well as potential cultural influence.

