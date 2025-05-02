Mark Carney vows to ‘deepen’ Canada’s ties with the world, usher in ‘new economy’

During a Friday morning press conference, Mark Carney explained his vision for Canada includes a 'new economy' and 'deepening' the nation's ties with the world.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) –– Newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney used his first post-election press conference to announce his government’s plan to launch a “new economy” in Canada that will involve “deepening” ties to the world.

During the Friday morning press conference, Carney explained his vision for Canada, alleging that the nation is “in a once in a lifetime crisis” and that it is “time to come together, to put on our Team Canada [hockey] sweaters, and win big.”

Part of this plan, said Carney, is to unveil a “new Canadian economy” that will present the biggest shift since the end of the Second World War.

Carney said that his Liberal government would build houses with “smaller environmental footprints” and would “trust science.”

After his prepared remarks, the majority of the media questions involved Canada’s relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump and the ongoing tariff dispute.

Despite Carney’s globalist, left-wing political viewpoint, Trump reacted to the Liberals election victory by calling the prime minister a “nice gentleman” who “hated” him less than Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

Carney also said in the presser that his new cabinet will be sworn in on May 12.

Monday’s election saw Liberal leader Carney beat out Conservative rival Pierre Poilievre, who also lost his seat. The Conservatives managed to pick up over 20 new seats, however, and Poilievre has vowed to stay on as party leader, for now.

Carney has worked as the former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England and spent many years promoting green financial agendas.

Many political pundits have said that Carney owes his win to Trump and the president’s tariff threats and 51st state rhetoric.

The re-election of the Liberals for the fourth consecutive term has also seemed to bolster separatist sentiment in Western Canada, a region which votes overwhelming for the Conservative Party but because of its smaller population, often remains at the mercy of those in eastern Canada when it comes to electing federal leaders.

Just one day after Carne’y election, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said that her province could soon consider taking serious steps toward greater autonomy. Smith also introduced a bill that would make calling referendums, including ones related to Albertan independence from Canada, easier to call.

Under Carney, the Liberals are expected to continue much of what they did under Trudeau, including the party’s zealous push in favor of abortion, euthanasia, radical gender ideology, internet regulation and so-called “climate change” policies. Indeed, Carney, like Trudeau, seems to have extensive ties to both China and the globalist World Economic Forum, connections which were brought up routinely by conservatives in the lead-up to the election.

