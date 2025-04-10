Mark Carney vows to provide sterilizing puberty blockers to children ‘without exception’

Prime Minister Mark Carney has vowed to defend puberty blockers and 'gender-transition' procedures 'without exception,' including for children.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Mark Carney has promised to continue the Liberal legacy of pushing sterilizing puberty blockers on children “without exception.”

During an April 8 press conference in Alberta, Carney doubled down on his dedication to furthering the LGBT agenda by committing to protect the so-called “fundamental right” to irreversible drugs and surgeries for gender-confused Canadians.

“Access to health care is a fundamental right,” Carney told reporters about 28 minutes into the presser.

Media questioned if he would include LGBT “rights” under the Canada Health Act considering recently passed Alberta legislation which prevents minors from taking irreversible puberty blockers or undergoing gender “reassignment” surgeries.

Carney repeated that he would defend the “fundamental right” to accessing “gender-transitioning” drugs and surgeries “without exception.”

“Canada is a mosaic, people can be who they are, they can love who they love… Access to health care in Canada is not a business, it is a fundamental right, and we will defend it for all Canadians, without exception,” he said.

LifeSiteNews has compiled a list of medical professions and experts who warn against “transgender” surgeries, warning of irreversible changes and lifelong side effects.

In fact, in addition to asserting a false reality that one’s sex can be changed, transgender surgeries and drugs have been linked to permanent physical and psychological damage, including cardiovascular diseases, loss of bone density, cancer, strokes and blood clots, infertility, and suicidality.

There is also overwhelming evidence that those who undergo “gender transitioning” are more likely to commit suicide than those who are not given irreversible surgery. A Swedish study found that those who underwent “gender reassignment” surgery ended up with a 19.2 times greater risk of suicide.

Regardless of scientific evidence that gender-transitioning methods are dangerous, Carney appears intent on continuing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s radical LGBT agenda.

During his first week in office, Carney directed a total of $2,118,000 to LGBT groups in Ontario and Quebec to address “systemic barriers to equality” and to “challenge discrimination in all its forms.”

Furthermore, Carney’s eldest daughter, Sasha, identifies as non-binary and went to the U.K.’s infamous Tavistock gender clinic. The 24-year-old Yale graduate is now a writer who has publicly advocated for transgender procedures.

