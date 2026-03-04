Mark Carney’s budget with millions in abortion, pro-LGBT funding passes House

Carney’s budget allocates $54 million in taxpayer money for LGBT groups, as well as tens of millions for ‘gender equality’ and $1.5 million for ‘Pride Security.’

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) — Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government’s 2025/2026 budget, which will include millions more in taxpayer money for “SLGBTQI+ communities” and “gender” equality, as well as abortion funding, has passed the House of Commons.

Last week, Bill C-15 , or the Budget Implementation Act, was passed; however, it was done so on what is known as “passed on division,” meaning there was no actual vote, but all parties agreed to allow it to proceed.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, the budget includes some $54 million to fund LGBT groups, as well as millions more in taxpayer money for “SLGBTQI+ communities” and gender issues and even “pride” safety.

The Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) under its leader, Pierre Poilievre, is polling low at this time, and more or less decided not vote against it, at least officially.

As a matter of course, all votes on budgets in Canada are considered to be confidence votes, meaning the ruling party must achieve majority support.

The Conservatives before had voted against the budget in the fall of last year. At the time, the budget barely passed by a 170 to 168 vote.

As the budget has now been cleared by the House of Commons, it must now go to the Senate, where it will get a final vote, which is likely. From there, it will get royal assent and become law.

Carney had boldly proclaimed his budget would “ensure organisations that address gender-based violence, protect 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and empower women in leadership roles, have the funding they need to continue their vital work.”

Included in the budget is $382.5 million over five years, starting in 2026-27, “with $76.5 million ongoing, to revitalise and stabilise efforts to advance women’s equality in Canada, including by improving women’s and girls’ economic security and participation in leadership roles, for example through the Women’s Economic and Leadership Opportunities Fund.”

Approximately $10.9 million will go “to support 2SLGBTQI+ communities,” with $7.5 million over five years, and with $1.5 million ongoing for “Pride Security.”

The Liberal budget was to include its plan to strip pro-life charities and places of worship of their charitable status that was proposed in December of 2024, under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. However, last November, after pushback from Canadian pro-life groups and churches, the Carney Liberals dropped plans to do this.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Carney has a daughter who identifies as “non-binary.” Since 2015, the Liberal government, first under Trudeau and now under Carney, has a history of promoting anti-life and anti-family agendas, including abortion and LGBT-related efforts.

