Mark Carney’s election platform promises there will ‘always be funding’ for abortion

A Carney-led government would ‘Make the Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund Program permanent’ to ensure ‘there will always be funding’ for abortion, according to the Liberals’ platform.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — The Liberal Party’s new “Canada Strong” election platform includes a promise that if Prime Minister Mark Carney is elected, his government will not only keep the status quo on abortion in Canada but make sure there is “always” funding for the deadly practice.

The promise to always fund abortion was made in the Liberals’ recently introduced “Canada Strong” plan, under “Protect Women’s Rights and Prosperity.” This section reads that a Carney-led government promises to “Make the Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund Program permanent so that there will always be funding for [so-called] abortion care in Canada.”

Additionally, the Carney Liberals’ plan promises to keep “access to reproductive care [i.e., abortion] protected for underserved communities.”

Carney is a self-described Catholic who attends regular Sunday Mass. He has been “red-lighted” by Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) for his pro-abortion and pro-euthanasia views.

His pro-abortion stance has not gone unnoticed by some of Canada’s Catholic Bishops.

Recently, the head of Canada’s Catholic bishops, Bishop William McGrattan of Calgary, backed refusing Holy Communion to pro-abortion politicians in the context of Carney’s public reception of the Eucharist.

Carney’s abortion funding announcement comes at the same time, as reported by LifeSiteNews, as he has also promised to use taxpayer money to establish a “new” in vitro fertilization (IVF) program so that “2SLGBTQI+ Canadians” can obtain children.

Jonathon Van Maren, as noted in a recent blog posted to LifeSiteNews, lamented the stances of both Carney and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who is also pro-abortion. “As usual, there are few politicians in this country willing to speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. As usual, it is up to us to do so.”

“Carney also knows that Poilievre is pro-abortion. He doesn’t care. Most politicians lie. Few do with the brazenness the Liberals have perfected.”

The Conservative Party’s recently introduced plan notes that, if elected, it will not change or alter the existing “laws” on abortion in Canada and “will not support any legislation to regulate abortion.”

As noted by CLC, while there are no laws regulating abortion, meaning the ghastly practice is allowed for any reason until the moment of birth, there is also no “right” to abortion in the country, a fact often overlooked or unknown by most Canadians.

Canadians will head to the polls on April 28.

