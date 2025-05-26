Mark Carney’s Liberals sign WHO’s globalist ‘pandemic agreement’

Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis, who has long been warning the WHO agreement undermines national sovereignty, immediately blasted the move on social media.

(LifeSiteNews) –– The World Health Organization’s globalist-minded “pandemic agreement” has been approved, with Canada being a signatory thanks to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberals.

On May 20, the WHO approved its so-called Pandemic Agreement with Canada as an official adopter. Critics have consistently warned that the agreement gives the globalist entity increased power in the event of another “pandemic,” undermining national sovereignty.

Following the news, Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis, who has long warned about the WHO’s agreement, blasted the Liberals, reissuing her call that “national sovereignty must be protected, and never compromised.”

“For years I’ve raised red flags about the implications of this agreement for our health sovereignty and the federal government’s willingness to enter into a legally binding international agreement without any input from Parliament,” Lewis wrote in an X post on Saturday.

I've heard from many Canadians this week who are deeply concerned about the adoption of the WHO Pandemic Treaty. For years, I've raised red flags about the implications of this agreement for our health sovereignty and the federal government's willingness to enter into a legally… pic.twitter.com/aK4rTNnpI2 — Dr. Leslyn Lewis (@LeslynLewis) May 24, 2025

“Canadians have spoken out, reaching out in large numbers to express their concerns — yet they were dismissed or even mocked by the Liberal government. That is unacceptable,” continued the pro-life MP.

“The government’s decision to push forward with signing this treaty — especially right after a federal election and before Parliament returns – is deeply troubling,” added Lewis, saying the move “only underscores the validity of the concerns about transparency and accountability.”

“Now more than ever, we must remain vigilant in standing on guard for Canada in the midst of global pressures,” warned the MP, noting that with “a self-described ‘globalist’ as Prime Minister, it is critical that we scrutinize every decision this government makes – both at home and on the world stage – to ensure it serves the interests of Canadians first, and no one else.”

Among the most criticized parts of the agreement is the affirmation that “the World Health Organization is the directing and coordinating authority on international health work, including on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”

While the agreement claims to uphold “the principle of the sovereignty of States in addressing public health matters,” it also calls for a globally unified response in the event of a pandemic, stating plainly that “[t]he Parties shall promote a One Health approach for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”

Moreover, the WHO’s International Health Regulations (IHR) explicitly boasts of possessing an “overarching legal framework that defines countries’ rights and obligations in handling public health events and emergencies that have the potential to cross borders.”

Going into more detail about the implications of the agreement, which U.S. President Donald Trump refused to sign, the Brownstone Institute warned that a former WHO member said the entire treaty is “based on a series of demonstrably false lies.”

