Mark Carney’s new chief of staff was caught lying about Emergencies Act use

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Newly elected Liberal leader Mark Carney selected MP Marco Mendicino as chief of staff despite his record of lying to Canadians.

Many Canadians are sounding the alarm over Carney’s upcoming appointment of Justin Trudeau’s former cabinet minister as chief of staff, reminding Canadians of Mendicino’s tyrannical record while serving as public safety minister.

“Mark Carney’s Chief of Staff is none other than Trudeau’s ex-Public Safety/Immigration Minister, Marco Mendicino,” Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre posted on X.

“He’s the guy forced to resign after he: Moved mass murderer & serial rapist Paul Bernardo out of a maximum security prison. Allowed gun crimes to surge 116%. Did nothing to stop Beijing’s foreign interference in Canada’s democracy. Helped Trudeau break our immigration system,” he continued.

“Nothing has changed,” Poilievre warned. “Do these guys really deserve a fourth term?”

Mark Carney’s Chief of Staff is none other than Trudeau’s ex-Public Safety/Immigration Minister, Marco Mendicino. He’s the guy forced to resign after he:

– Moved mass murderer & serial rapist Paul Bernardo out of a maximum security prison

– Allowed gun crimes to surge 116%

— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) March 10, 2025

According to Liberal sources, Carney chose Mendicino earlier this week and both will be sworn into office on Friday.

However, while Carney claims he is taking the Liberal Party in a different direction than Trudeau, his selection of Mendicino appears to show otherwise.

Thanks to his time serving under Trudeau, Mendicino is already well-known to Canadians for infringing on their freedoms while lying about it.

In 2022, Mendicino falsely stated that some of the Freedom Convoy protesters demanding an end to COVID mandates in Ottawa made rape threats. He used this allegation to justify the Trudeau government’s use of the Emergencies Act to disperse the peaceful protest and freeze bank accounts.

Mendicino was also caught lying when he claimed that law enforcement agencies asked for the Emergencies Act to be used on the Freedom Convoy.

Furthermore, Mendicino played key role in controversial gun control legislation framed to the public as a ban on handguns, but he later secretly amended to include prohibitions on a number of hunting rifles and shotguns.

Mendicino is also known to be weak on standing against foreign interference, especially from China. In 2023, at a time of increased international tensions considering the Chinese surveillance of North America via a balloon, he argued that any laws dealing with targeting foreign spies must be “inclusive” and done in a “culturally sensitive” manner.

In fact, Mendicino proved so unpopular with Canadians that Trudeau dropped the minister from his cabinet in 2023 along with other COVID-era ministers.

