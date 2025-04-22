Mark Carney’s platform includes new IVF program to help ‘2SLGBTQI+’ people obtain children

Canadian PM Mark Carney’s new Liberal Party election platform proposes using taxpayer funds to create an IVF program so that ‘2SLGBTQI+ Canadians’ can acquire children.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new Liberal Party 2025 election “Canada Strong” platform includes using taxpayer money to establish a “new” in vitro fertilization (IVF) program so that “2SLGBTQI+ Canadians” can obtain children.

“If you want to become a parent, my government will help make it more affordable. We’ll introduce a new IVF funding program to help cover costs for a standard treatment cycle,” wrote Carney on X Easter Monday.

Carney’s promise to assist people in acquiring children through IVF is part of Liberals’ recently introduced “Canada Strong” plan. This plan will establish a “new in vitro fertilization (IVF) program that provides up to $20,000 for a single standard cycle of IVF treatment.”

According to the government, the program would make life more “affordable for Canadians who want to become parents, especially [so-called] 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians who face a costly journey to parenthood.”

“We will work with the provinces and territories to make sure more Canadians can access this support,” notes the Liberals’ plan.

Canadians will head to the polls on April 28. Carney has been “red-lighted” by Campaign Life Coalition for his pro-abortion and pro-euthanasia views.

Carney is a self-described Catholic who attends regular Sunday Mass. However, the Catholic Church has officially condemned IVF, declaring it gravely immoral in 1987 in Donum vitae, written by then-Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and later Pope Benedict XVI. The Catholic Church also strongly condemns abortion, euthanasia, homosexuality, gender ideology, and other practices that Carney promotes.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, the entire IVF process is unethical, as it entails the conscious creation of scores of “excess” embryonic humans only to be killed and human lives being treated like commodities to be bartered over.

Also, it has been estimated that more than a million embryos are frozen in storage in the United States following IVF and that as many as 93 percent of all embryos conceived through IVF are eventually destroyed.

When couples or individuals choose to generate children using IVF, many more eggs are fertilized than necessary as an insurance policy in case first attempts at successful pregnancies fail. Stored embryos deemed to be no longer necessary for the clients’ pursuit of a family – often numbering a dozen or more – are discarded as “medical waste.”

The IVF industry cannot survive without the killing of embryos. More to the point: The IVF industry cannot survive without the killing of 93 percent of children the process creates.

