Mark Houck encourages pro-lifers to continue mission in the face of persecution

(LifeSiteNews) — In the aftermath of his victory in federal court, Mark Houck shared a message of encouragement with pro-lifers who are facing scrutiny from state or federal law enforcement.

During an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews, the longtime sidewalk counselor spoke to the reality that the Biden administration has been targeting pro-lifers since the overturning of Roe v. Wade and urging them to continue fighting for life even amid apparent persecution.

“Keep the faith and trust in God,” Houck told LifeSiteNews’ Nick Marmalejo. “Trust in His provision for you and your family.”

He recommended that pro-lifers turn to God as well as their “heavenly patrons” and guardian angels to walk with them during their fight for life. Houck also expressed that there is joy to be found in suffering for the glory of God.

“Use the suffering, the sadness, the worry, if there is any, the anxiety — use it to draw closer to Christ, to draw strength from His own suffering, the persecution of a righteous man,” he said. “We understand that the Kingdom of God is available to those who suffer in the name of Jesus.”

He also pointed out that while fear is a natural response to being persecuted for speaking the truth, “fear is not of God.” Houck recalled how fear did not overtake him until ten minutes before the jury announced its verdict, at which point he experienced that strong emotional response.

Houck explained that he endured the trial by “trusting in God that regardless of what happens, even if I was in prison, that it would be for the best. That it would be for the best for my family and that it would be for the best for me. And that takes some faith, and we have to ask God every day to give us greater faith and greater trust in His goodness and plan for our lives.”

“Nothing’s really changing as far as the mission,” Houck said when asked about his plans after his victory in court. “We’ll continue to do what we always do … knowing that we have the full protection of the law and the First Amendment.”

Since the leaked majority opinion regarding the Dobbs case, pro-life advocates and organizations have been targets of violence. The acts of vandalism, many of which were allegedly committed by pro-abortion extremist group Jane’s Revenge, continued in the aftermath of the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade. In November, the FBI director announced that nearly 70% of abortion-related violence after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision was directed against pro-life groups.

Weeks after Houck’s arrest, pro-life activist Paul Vaughn was raided by the FBI for allegedly violating the FACE Act. Similarly, Red Rose Rescuer Fr. Fidelis Moscinski was found guilty on January 23 of violating the same federal law.

