Mark Houck LIVE TONIGHT (8PM EST) on LifeSiteNews: MASSIVE rallying call for VICTORY in the pro-life movement against Biden’s corrupt DOJ!

(LifeSiteNews) — Now that pro-life leader Mark Houck has won a decisive victory against the FBI in federal court, the pro-life movement is rallying to send a clear message to the Biden administration, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and the Department of Justice: no family should EVER be subjected to brutal police state tactics to advance political agendas!
Tonight’s the night when pro-life leader Mark Houck will FINALLY reveal the behind-the-scenes story of how he took on the full force of the Biden Administration … and WON.
We’ll hear from:
- MARK HOUCK – Pro-life leader who triumphed over Biden Administration oppression
- RYAN-MARIE HOUCK – Wife of Mark Houck, mother of seven children
- PETER BREEN – Executive Vice-President and Head of Litigation, Thomas More Society
- TOM BREJCHA – Founder, President, and Chief Counsel, Thomas More Society
- ANDY BATH – Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Thomas More Society
- MICHAEL MCHALE – Special Counsel, Thomas More Society
- BISHOP JOE COFFEY – Archdiocese of Military Services and Houck family friend
- DAVID BEREIT – Founder of 40 Days for Life, pro-life leader, strategist, broadacaster
During this event, viewers will discover:
- Shocking details — revealed by Mark Houck himself — about what really happened to him and his son on the sidewalk outside Planned Parenthood in October 2021 … and the harrowing details of his September 2022 arrest at gunpoint by heavily armed FBI agents in front of his wife and seven children
- Explosive revelations of how Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice, and the Biden Administration, deployed the full force of the U.S. government in a politically motivated attempt to destroy Mark via a “show trial” — in hopes that it would chill pro-life activity across the country
- The nail-biting story of Mark Houck’s unforgettable battle against the Biden Administration … including exclusive behind-the-scenes accounts of the strategies used by Mark and his legal team … amid the stunning twists and turns of the case … to secure a unanimous acquittal and emerge victorious
- Nationwide implications that Mark’s hard-fought victory will have on prayer vigils, sidewalk counseling, pro-life advocacy, and the pro-life movement for years to come — and inspiring lessons learned from this decisive win that can help accelerate life-saving efforts where you live
- How YOU can help stop government overreach, which continues to target pro-life advocates, and send a clear message to the Biden Administration and their out-of-control Department of Justice: The Body of Christ will not tolerate further attacks against pro-lifers and other people of faith and conscience!
This evening’s live webcast event is hosted by the Thomas More Society, the pro-life and pro-family law firm that counseled and represented Mark Houck in federal court. For further details about the Thomas More Society and their amazing work, visit their website here.