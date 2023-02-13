Mark Houck LIVE TONIGHT (8PM EST) on LifeSiteNews: MASSIVE rallying call for VICTORY in the pro-life movement against Biden’s corrupt DOJ!

Mark Houck FINALLY reveals the behind-the-scenes story of how he took on the full force of the Biden Administration ... and WON.

(LifeSiteNews) — Now that pro-life leader Mark Houck has won a decisive victory against the FBI in federal court, the pro-life movement is rallying to send a clear message to the Biden administration, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and the Department of Justice: no family should EVER be subjected to brutal police state tactics to advance political agendas!

Tonight’s the night when pro-life leader Mark Houck will FINALLY reveal the behind-the-scenes story of how he took on the full force of the Biden Administration … and WON.

We’ll hear from:

MARK HOUCK – Pro-life leader who triumphed over Biden Administration oppression

RYAN-MARIE HOUCK – Wife of Mark Houck, mother of seven children

PETER BREEN – Executive Vice-President and Head of Litigation, Thomas More Society

TOM BREJCHA – Founder, President, and Chief Counsel, Thomas More Society

ANDY BATH – Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Thomas More Society

MICHAEL MCHALE – Special Counsel, Thomas More Society

BISHOP JOE COFFEY – Archdiocese of Military Services and Houck family friend

DAVID BEREIT – Founder of 40 Days for Life, pro-life leader, strategist, broadacaster

During this event, viewers will discover:

Shocking details — revealed by Mark Houck himself — about what really happened to him and his son on the sidewalk outside Planned Parenthood in October 2021 … and the harrowing details of his September 2022 arrest at gunpoint by heavily armed FBI agents in front of his wife and seven children

Explosive revelations of how Attorney General Merrick Garland's Department of Justice, and the Biden Administration, deployed the full force of the U.S. government in a politically motivated attempt to destroy Mark via a "show trial" — in hopes that it would chill pro-life activity across the country

The nail-biting story of Mark Houck's unforgettable battle against the Biden Administration … including exclusive behind-the-scenes accounts of the strategies used by Mark and his legal team … amid the stunning twists and turns of the case … to secure a unanimous acquittal and emerge victorious

Nationwide implications that Mark's hard-fought victory will have on prayer vigils, sidewalk counseling, pro-life advocacy, and the pro-life movement for years to come — and inspiring lessons learned from this decisive win that can help accelerate life-saving efforts where you live

How YOU can help stop government overreach, which continues to target pro-life advocates, and send a clear message to the Biden Administration and their out-of-control Department of Justice: The Body of Christ will not tolerate further attacks against pro-lifers and other people of faith and conscience!

This evening’s live webcast event is hosted by the Thomas More Society, the pro-life and pro-family law firm that counseled and represented Mark Houck in federal court. For further details about the Thomas More Society and their amazing work, visit their website here.

