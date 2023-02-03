Mark Houck says he ‘most definitely’ will press charges for FBI raid that ‘terrorized’ his children

Houck told Steve Bannon that one of kids 'easily could have been shot' during the 'extremely reckless' raid and that he plans to testify before Congress.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life sidewalk counselor and father of seven Mark Houck is planning to press charges against the Biden administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) for the “reckless” raid conducted at his home in September.

Houck, who was acquitted of alleged violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act on Monday, told Steve Bannon during an interview that he will “most definitely” press charges for the federal raid and arrest which “terrorized” his young children.

“It was reckless that day,” he said. “I’m so surprised that someone wasn’t shot, or I wasn’t shot. [If] my kids picked up one of our airsoft guns that they play around with, they easily could have been shot. Extremely reckless behavior on the part of the federal government.”

When Bannon asked about charges for “prosecutorial abuse,” Houck replied affirmatively, saying, “we will be seeking counsel on that. I think Peter Breen at Thomas More Society wants to get myself, my wife, and children in front of Congress and given them the details of what happened.”

Houck detailed the traumatic experience, which occurred before 7 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022. He explained how over a dozen heavily armed FBI agents and Pennsylvania state troopers “repeatedly rang the doorbell” and “banged on the door” without announcing who they were.

When they “finally told me it was the FBI,” the pro-life father said, “I’m going to open the door. Stay calm. I have seven babies in here.” Houck was greeted by M16s. After asking why they were at his home, he commented, “you’re here because I rescue babies” and pointed out that they “wouldn’t be here if the Trump administration was in the White House.”

Houck described how the agents denied his requests to get dressed and ready to leave the house, although they did permit him to take his Rosary.

“It gets even worse when I got to the federal building,” he continued. “On the way down, there was light conversation with the agents, two of them. We talked about homeschooling.”

“When I got to the federal building—of course I was cuffed—I was immediately shackled at my waist and shackled on my feet. Now, I’m in the bureau building, I’m on the floor. They put me in a room, a white room with just a table in it, and they chained me to a table. It seemed a little extreme.”

For the next six hours, Houck was chained to the table in what he described as the “most intimate prayer experience of my life” which felt like being “at the foot of Calvary.”

Houck added that U.S. marshals “treated me like I was a convicted felon” and that the shackles were unnecessary and “a pure act of humiliation.”

Both Bannon and Houck commented that the “reckless” actions on behalf of the Biden administration’s DOJ took place “a hundred yards” from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where the United States Constitution and Declaration of Independence were signed.

During an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews, Houck said that his family can “still feel the effects” of the raid.

“And no doubt, we will bring that to Congress and we will testify to that and let them know that the DOJ and those who approved this really terrorized our children.”

LifeSiteNews has contacted the Thomas More Society for further details on the anticipated charges but has not yet received a response.

Houck was arrested for a 2021 altercation with a Planned Parenthood escort who verbally harassed the pro-lifer’s son. Charges included alleged violations of the FACE Act as well as assault claims. However, a federal jury unanimously determined that he was not guilty of any of the charges.

Since the FBI raid, the federal government has been blasted for its persecution of pro-life Christians. Republican Senator Josh Hawley from Missouri demanded to know why the DOJ is “arresting Catholic protestors like terrorists.”

In October, House Republicans launched an investigation into the federal agency’s treatment of pro-lifers, sparked by Houck’s unnecessary arrest.

