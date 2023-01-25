Mark Houck trial: Planned Parenthood admits abortion ‘escort’ at center of case violated its own policies

‘The fact that Planned Parenthood believes that Bruce Love violated its own clinic escort manual is a big deal,’ Thomas More Society executive vice president and head of litigation Peter Breen said. He also revealed Houck 'will take the stand to defend himself.'

PHILADELPHIA (LifeSiteNews) — The CEO of Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania has said that the clinic “escort” who was allegedly pushed by Catholic father and pro-life sidewalk counselor Mark Houck outside a Philadelphia abortion facility had violated Planned Parenthood’s own policies, Thomas More Society attorney Peter Breen revealed Tuesday night.

Breen also said that Houck himself will take the stand, even though he isn’t legally required to do so, because he is “confident in the rightness of his cause and the fact that he did nothing wrong.”

The updates come as the United States v. Houck trial, arguably one of the most critical criminal trials in the pro-life movement of this century, kicked off Tuesday and is slated to wrap up on Friday.

The trial comes after the Biden administration’s Department of Justice carried out an FBI raid on Houck’s home last year, and charged him with two felonies for allegedly violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act when he allegedly pushed abortion clinic “escort” Bruce Love during sidewalk altercations on two separate occasions.

Houck’s attorneys say the local pro-life leader pushed Love to protect his young son Mark Jr., whom the “escort” was verbally harassing using vulgar language.

They also argue that the FACE Act doesn’t even apply in Houck’s case, since Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts, chief sponsor of the legislation, clearly stated that “Demonstrators, clinic defenders, escorts, and other persons not involved in obtaining or providing services in the facility may not bring such a cause of action.”

Now, in a last-minute revelation, Planned Parenthood has distanced itself from Love, arguing the clinic escort had failed to follow proper protocols.

In a video update published by LifeSiteNews, Thomas More Society executive vice president and head of litigation Peter Breen said that “the CEO of Planned Parenthood revealed to the prosecution that, actually, they believe that Bruce Love had violated their own policies.”

“And so that issue came before the court today,” Breen said, explaining that his team was “provided that material last night on the eve of trial.”

“The fact that Planned Parenthood believes that Bruce Love violated its own clinic escort manual is a big deal,” Breen said. He explained that the revelation means that Love “didn’t just initiate an altercation with Mark and his son,” but additionally ran afoul of the very “policies he’s supposed to be following on the sidewalk as he did it.”

The attorney said that any legal argument that Love was acting “within his scope of employment… rings false because he was not acting even within those duties.”

The CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania has been added to the witness list, and will be cross-examined during Wednesday’s proceedings.

Houck himself will also take the stand, as will Mark Jr., who defense attorneys say had been “harassed by Mr. Love on that sidewalk on that fateful day.”

Breen said Houck “will take the stand to defend himself, even though…he’s not, you know, bound to do so under our system.”

“But he’s so confident in the rightness of his cause and the fact that he did nothing wrong, that he is willing to stand there, you know, sit there and raise his right hand and tell the jury exactly what happened that day as well,” the attorney added.

Providing additional updates regarding the court proceedings, Breen said Wednesday is “our big day for the openings” and said his team is also working to hammer out jury instructions after a successful jury selection process Tuesday that resulted in choosing 12 jurors and two alternates.

“The prosecution will open, the defense will open, and then we will go into the prosecution’s witnesses,” he said. “And we expect some very vigorous cross-examination coming from our side.”

He said the defense team anticipates wrapping up the closing arguments on Thursday, at which point they will “likely hand the case to the jury.”

Breen added that Houck and his wife Ryan-Marie “are so grateful for the prayers of folks across the country who are just thinking about them, praying for them and for our whole team as we go through this.”

“It’s difficult to imagine even what Mark and Ryan-Marie and their seven little kiddos are feeling and going through with this experience,” he said.

You can keep up with the updates on the Houck trial by following LifeSiteNews’ coverage as well as developments posted on the Thomas More Society’s website.

