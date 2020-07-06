Mark your calendar: Online conference will explain need for Communion on the tongue

July 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — An online conference focusing on the importance of receiving Holy Communion on the tongue has been announced by Voice of the Family, the renowned international coalition of pro-life and pro-family organizations.

The conference, “Love and reverence to Our Lord: Let’s always receive Holy Communion on the tongue” will begin at 12:00 p.m. noon EST and run until 2:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

It can be viewed for free on LifeSite’s YouTube channel and on the LifeSiteNews Catholic Facebook page. To visit the LifeSite YouTube channel, click here. More announcements and details will be given as the date approaches.

John-Henry Westen, co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews, will appear at the conference. Other guests include Father Serafino Lanzetta, Dr. Peter Kwasniewski, Alexander Tschugguel, and Theresa Habsburg.

John Smeaton, the outgoing president of the U.K.-based Society for the Protection of Unborn Children, will provide introductory and closing remarks.

The event schedule is (tentatively) as follows: