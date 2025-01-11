Mark Zuckerberg: Biden Admin would ‘scream’ and ‘curse’ at Facebook execs to remove ‘true’ vaccine posts   

In a wide-ranging video interview with popular podcast host Joe Rogan, Mark Zuckerberg came down hard on the Biden White House’s attempts to censor all opposition to the government’s vaccine program.

(LifeSiteNews) — Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg slammed Biden Administration officials who would “scream” and “curse” at executives at the social media giant during the COVID-19 pandemic, demanding that even “true” posts critical of the mandated vaccine be banned.

In a wide-ranging video interview with popular podcast host Joe Rogan, Zuckerberg came down hard on the Biden White House’s attempts to censor all opposition to the government’s vaccine program.

“While they were trying to push that program, they also tried to censor anyone who was basically arguing against it. And they pushed us super hard to take down things that honestly were true,” Zuckerberg told Rogan.

Zuckerberg, who heads Meta — the parent company of Facebook and Instagram — explained that, at the outset of the pandemic, he and his executives decided that government health authorities should be granted “a little bit of deference” concerning content moderation.

He indicated to Rogan that he soon became troubled by the Biden Administration’s demands.

“They basically pushed us and said anything that says that vaccines might have side effects, you need to take down,” he said. “And I was just like well, we’re not going to do that.”

“These people from the Biden Administration would call up our team and scream at them and curse.”

Mark Zuckerberg on a new episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast BLASTS the Biden regime: “They pushed us super hard to take down things that were true… anything that says vaccines might have side effects you basically need to take down.” The truth is coming out. pic.twitter.com/Z1xayKFbO6 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 10, 2025

‘It was brutal’

After Joe Biden publicly claimed that so-called misinformation on social media was “killing people,” Zuckerberg said that “all these different agencies and branches of government basically just started investigating, coming after our company. It was brutal.”

“It was brutal,” he repeated.

READ: Mel Gibson defends resurrection of Christ as historical event on Joe Rogan podcast

Rogan chimed in to say that what Zuckerberg was describing was a “massive overstepping” by the U.S. government.

“You weren’t killing people,” said the podcast host. “They suppressed so much information about things that people should be doing regardless of whether or not you believe in the vaccine.”

“That’s just crazy,” he continued. “You can’t say you’re one of the good guys if you’re suppressing information that would help people recover from all kinds of diseases, not just COVID.”

“They were suppressing this stuff because they didn’t want people to think that you could get away with not taking the vaccine, which is really crazy when you’re talking about something that 99.07 percent of people survive.”

“This is a crazy overstep,” Rogan emphasized.

Government censorship during the pandemic “redpilled a lot of people,” said Rogan, adding that they had realized George Orwell’s dystopian novel about future totalitarianism, Nineteen Eighty-Four, had essentially become “like an instruction manual.”

The podcast host declared that government should not be able to censor information simply because “it’s ideologically inconvenient.”

Zuckerberg said that the government telling Facebook to “censor true things [was] a disaster” during the COVID period.

‘He has not apologized’

Despite Zuckerberg attempts to rehabilitate his own reputation and that of Facebook after years of inflicting heavy-handed censorship on users, many took to social media to hold the tech giant to account.

“Joe Rogan’s podcast has become the confessional,” suggested Anglican clergyman Calvin Robinson.

“Mark Zuckerberg entered the booth, but he has not apologized for his part in mass censorship. He has only shifted blame … No absolution without repentance.”

Joe Rogan’s podcast has become the Confessional. Mark Zuckerberg entered the booth, but he has not apologised for his part in mass censorship. He has only shifted blame. Yes, the Biden admin was wrong. But so was FB. No absolution without repentance.pic.twitter.com/l056bNPe2C — Fr Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) January 10, 2025

In a searing post on X, Dr. Simon Goddek said that Zuckerberg should not be allowed to play the victim after having been a chief victimizer:

Mark Zuckerberg just admitted that the Biden administration made them delete memes and vaccine information that turned out to be true. Let that sink in. Now, he’s on Joe Rogan playing the victim, saying it was “brutal” and that they “went after his companies.” But here’s the thing: unlike people like me, and many others who risked everything to stand up against the narrative, Mark stayed silent. While we fought back, lost jobs, businesses, and even relationships for speaking the truth, Zuckerberg complied like the spineless coward he is. People were censored, silenced, discriminated against, and yes, people died because of his cowardice. He could’ve stood up, but he chose his profits over principles. Now, he wants sympathy because the narrative shifted and it’s finally safe for him to talk. Sorry, Mark, no amnesty for you. You didn’t just go along with it—you were complicit in the government’s censorship. If he’s now admitting this crime, then he should be held accountable like anyone else. While the rest of us took the hits, Zuckerberg showed the world he had no courage to fight for truth when it mattered most. Some of us did the real work. Some of us had the [courage]. Zuckerberg didn’t.

Mark Zuckerberg just admitted that the Biden administration made them delete memes and vaccine information that turned out to be true. Let that sink in. Now, he’s on Joe Rogan playing the victim, saying it was “brutal” and that they “went after his companies.” But here’s the… pic.twitter.com/EKToyaQ6uZ — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) January 10, 2025

Earlier this week, Zuckerberg took to Instagram to announce that Meta will be taking steps to “dramatically reduce the amount of censorship on our platforms.” He placed a large share of the blame for past extreme censorship measures on pressure from the Biden administration and legacy media.

READ: Trump ally and UFC President Dana White joins board of Facebook parent company Meta

Share











