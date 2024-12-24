‘Married’ homosexuals sentenced to 100 years for sexually abusing adopted boys for child pornography 

William Zulock and Zachary Zulock, two homosexuals who ‘married’ in 2016, have each been sentenced to 100 years in prison for horrifically abusing and sexually exploiting two small boys they adopted.

WALTON COUNTY, Georgia (LifeSiteNews) — Two “married” homosexual men who for years video recorded themselves sexually abusing the two young boys they adopted have each been sentenced to 100 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

The pedophile duo, William Zulock and Zachary Zulock, 34 and 36, had earlier pleaded guilty to multiple counts of aggravated sodomy, incest, aggravated child molestation, and sexual exploitation of children.

“These two defendants truly created a house of horrors and put their extremely dark desires above everything and everyone else,” said District Attorney Randy McGinley, according to local news outlet WSB-TV.

“However, the depth of the Defendants’ depravity, which is as deep as it gets, is not greater than the resolve of those that fought for justice and the strength of the victims in this case,” said McGinley.

“The resolve I have seen from these two young victims over the last two years is truly inspiring,” he added.

The Zulocks had adopted the two young brothers in 2018, following their 2016 “marriage.”

Their arrest in August 2022 followed a raid on the home of a Loganville, Georgia man who had been downloading child pornography. That suspect told police that there was another local man who was “producing homemade child sexual abuse material with at least one child who lived in the home.”

Investigators ended up seizing over seven terabytes of electronic evidence, including surveillance footage and graphic messages, documenting the repeated abuse of two young boys adopted by the defendants, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

In their social media postings up until their arrests, the sexually abusive men showed themselves to be woke activists, strongly aligned with the Democratic Party and the Human Rights Campaign, the massive Washington, D.C., LGBT lobbying organization. They also promoted abortion, the Marxist and anti-nuclear family Black Lives Matter movement, “trans pride,” and LGBT militancy.

Zachary Zulock’s X account shows that he had followed just 21 other accounts, 20 of whom were homosexual pornographic content providers. The only non-pornography X account Zulock had followed was President Joe Biden’s.

