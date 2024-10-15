Marvel announces new ‘non-binary, two-spirit’ version of classic Avenger character Hawkeye

In a complete endorsement of gender ideology, Marvel 'officially unveiled its new Hawkeye, Charli Ramsey, a Native American who is non-binary and identifies as Two-Spirit,' the company announced.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a bow to the LGBT agenda, entertainment giant Marvel has announced that its newest Avengers character is both “non-binary” and “two-spirited.”

In an October 13 post on X, Marvel, a New York City-based comic book publisher owned by Disney, celebrated the fact that their new version of the classic Avenger character Hawkeye, is now a “non-binary” and “two-spirit” Native American.

“Marvel Comics has officially unveiled its new Hawkeye, Charli Ramsey, a Native American who is non-binary and identifies as Two-Spirit,” Cosmic Marvel announced.

Marvel Comics has officially unveiled its new Hawkeye, Charli Ramsey, a Native American who is non-binary and identifies as Two-Spirit. Ramsey is Marvel’s first ever non-binary character to take on the mantle of a legacy hero. pic.twitter.com/e3FOQY5qkH — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) October 13, 2024

“Ramsey is Marvel’s first ever non-binary character to take on the mantle of a legacy hero,” it continued.

Ramsey was debuted in Issue 5 of Ultimates. While the comic itself has not yet revealed that the character is “non-binary,” Marvel was quick to announce the company’s bow to the LGBT mob.

Writer Deniz Camp, who created the character, claimed that he is relucent to talk about Ramsey’s “identity” as it has not yet been revealed in the comic.

“There have been a lot of questions about Charli’s gender and I’m wary to talk about this stuff outside the book itself,” he wrote on X. “It feels a bit like cheating. But I know it means a lot to people, so I wanted to make a comment.”

Camp claimed that the decision to have an “LGBT” character came from research into Native Americans.

“When I did my research into the water protectors/Standing Rock, something that was emphasized again and again was the importance of queer and ‘two-spirit’ organizers to the movement. I wanted to put that into the book,” he said.

There have been a lot of questions about Charli’s gender and I’m wary to talk about this stuff outside the book itself. It feels a bit like cheating. But I know it means a lot to people, so I wanted to make a comment. https://t.co/fmHivrH3hE — Deniz Camp (@DenizCamp) October 10, 2024

“So, yes, Charli’s pronouns are they/them. I didn’t want to make a big deal of it, because it’s not in the book itself, and because I don’t think Charli would make a big deal out of it in that context,” he continued. “But we’ll make this explicit when it’s natural to the narrative.”

While the term “two-spirit” is often added to the ever-expanding “LGBT” acronym as a purported nod to Native American culture, the term itself is not historic and was coined in 1990 by LGBT activists.

The fact Marvel has decided to release a new “LGBT” character should not come as a surprise, as parent company Disney has a history of intentionally pushing gender ideology.

Indeed, last year a top Disney executive was caught on camera by an undercover journalist bragging that the company desires exposing kids to “LGBTQ content” through its various projects.

In 2022, Disney even released an LGBT “Pride” clothing line that featured products marketed towards toddlers and babies.

