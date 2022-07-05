Marvel Comics introduces homosexual Spider-Man character named ‘Web-Weaver’

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.
(LifeSiteNews) — Marvel Comics announced that a September issue of its Spiderman comic book series will include a homosexual spider-man.
“Something I realized immediately when conceiving Web-Weaver is that he can’t — and shouldn’t — represent ALL gay men. No single character can,” writer Steve Foxe tweeted on June 27.
“His fearlessly femme identity is central to who he is, but it’s not the STORY — which you can experience for yourself in September!” Foxe wrote according to Blaze Media.
Foxe has since made his tweets private.
Disney owns Marvel, including the popular Marvel Cinematic Universe movie series.
Disney officials at a town hall boasted about their plans to inject LGBT characters into content. The company hosted the town hall in response to criticism from employees that it had not done enough to stop Florida’s anti-grooming law prohibiting sex education until students are in the fourth grade.
Five Tampa Bay Rays pitchers are now subject to a media witch-hunt after refusing to wear LGBT symbols on their hats and shirts because of their faith in God.
One ESPN commentator called the men "bigoted" for supposedly using "religious exemption BS" to say "no" to the Pride Month clothing.
It's time to stand with these men against the intolerance of the radical left.
The careers and lives of the five pitchers — Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson — will be greatly harmed if we abandon them to the cancel culture of their critics, like ESPN's Sarah Spain.
“That religious exemption BS is used in sports and otherwise also allows for people to be denied health care, jobs, apartments, children, prescriptions, all sorts of rights,” Spain claimed.
“We have to stop tiptoeing around it because we’re trying to protect people who are trying to be bigoted...” she continued.
Now they're trying to cancel people for not wearing a gay pride patch. This is always the trajectory for the Left. First they demand tolerance, then acceptance, then celebration, then participation. Learn to say no to these people or it will never end. https://t.co/02zAKDJx77— Best selling LGBT children's author Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 8, 2022
These men should be celebrated for their bravery, but instead are being derided for sticking up for their Christian beliefs.
People are being bullied into conformity by an LGBT movement that claims to be about tolerance and diversity, unless you're a devout Christian.
“Now they’re trying to cancel people for not wearing a gay pride patch,” the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh remarked.
“This is always the trajectory for the Left. First they demand tolerance, then acceptance, then celebration, then participation. Learn to say no to these people or it will never end.”
It's hard to imagine sports columnists like Nancy Armour of USA Today attacking Muslims for their rejection of Pride propaganda, but she sees no problem in attacking these devout Christians.
Oh for God’s sake. These folks who bastardize religion to suit their bigotry would do well to actually READ the New Testament. I’d recommend starting with Matthew. https://t.co/qAK875xDhZ— Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) June 5, 2022
We hope Nancy Armour's reading of the New Testament extends to Romans 1:25-27.
Most commentators simply don't understand that loving everyone as a Christian means telling people certain actions are extremely harmful to the soul.
Indeed, by peeling off the rainbow logo from their jerseys and wearing the standard team hat, the five pitchers have taken a stand against an ideology that's antithetical to Christianity.
Major League Baseball (MLB) and every other professional sports league have promoted LGBTQ causes in recent years, including showcasing a “marriage” proposal between two homosexuals in front of a stadium packed with families.
Sports are no longer safe from the tenticles of the LGBT movement, with players being strong-armed into virtue signaling for causes they disagree with.
It's time for people to stand up and say "Enough".
“Nobody stopped us, and it felt great,” said Karey Burke, a Disney executive who previously worked at Freeform, a channel owned by the company. Freeform used to be called ABC Family; in recent years ithas embraced the LGBT agenda.
“In part, I think nobody stopped us because we were targeting Gen Z and millennials,” Burke said. “We were targeting a younger, I think, more open-minded – and now we know, as my son texted me this morning, ‘Gen Z is 30-40% queerer than the other generations, Mom, so Disney better get with it.’”
NEW: Disney corporate president Karey Burke, the “mother of two queer children,” says the company has been “targeting Gen Z and millennials” with LGBTQIA+ “inclusion” content. Her son told her that “Gen Z is 30-40% queerer” and that Disney “better get with it.” pic.twitter.com/CYYD7NqKZg
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 7, 2022
Disney has also created a “Pride” clothing line for babies and children.
The leftward lurch of the company has not helped its power and profits; it lost its special tax and governing district, and its stock market value has plummeted in just the past few months. Meanwhile, Disney’s Toy Story prequel Lightyear, which includes a lesbian kiss, failed to live up to expectations at the box office. Star actor Chris Evans, who also plays Captain America in the Marvel film series, called opponents of homosexuality “dinosaurs” and “idiots” as part of a promotion of the film.
Ironically, Jurassic World: Dominion, a film about dinosaurs, outsold Lightyear at cinemas: the dinosaurs earned $143 million in North American sales during their weekend debut, whereas Buzz’s North American take-home pay for his opening weekend was only $51 million, almost $20 million less than expected.