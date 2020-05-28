Maryland county reverses ban on Communion: Live coronavirus updates

LifeSite’s previous (and future) live updates on the coronavirus crisis and how it relates to issues our readers care about can be viewed HERE.

After some backlash, Howard County, Maryland reversed a ban on Holy Communion in its coronavirus reopening order. The Archdiocese of Baltimore said it has “serious concerns” about the ban, but it is unclear if they had intended to pursue a lawsuit.

At the beginning of May, Knoxville, Tennessee, made a similar demand of churches when it allowed them to reopen: “[t]he physical taking of communion/sacrament should not be performed due to the serial breaking of physical distancing across a congregation.”

In April, a California county banned any singing during live-streamed church services in empty church buildings. “Wind instruments” and “harmonicas” were also deemed a threat.

May 28, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of President Donald Trump’s top coronavirus advisors, said it’s not safe for Catholic priests to distribute Holy Communion. Last month, he said sex with strangers met on dating apps is alright “if you’re willing to take a risk.”

United Kingdom Health Minister Matt Hancock said yesterday that a new “test and trace” system which will tell healthy people to quarantine for 14 days if they have been in close contact with someone who tests positive for the coronavirus, could “quickly” become “mandatory.”

A “Request for Voluntary Quarantine” document available via the Washington Department of Health website says, “It is very important that you comply with this request for voluntary quarantine. Your health and the health of others depend on it. If you do not comply with this request for voluntary quarantine we may use a detention order, enforced by the police, to assure your compliance” (emphasis added).

An April New York Times story falsely reported that a 26-year-old medical intern died of the coronavirus, the liberal newspaper admitted.

At The Federalist, Carina Benton analyzed, “Washington state Catholic leaders would rather stick it to the president than let him defend their right to celebrate Mass. Following President Donald Trump’s direction on Friday for states to allow houses of worship to [reopen] and to declare public worship as essential, Gov. Jay Inslee immediately thumbed his nose, and Washington bishops quickly follow[ed] suit.”

“In a disappointing response, the bishops demonstrated that rather than stand up for their flock and acknowledge the president’s commitment to religious freedom, they prefer hand-wringing and waffling while they wait for the governor to pass judgement.”

Two other articles at The Federalist, titled “Mandatory Masks Aren’t About Safety, They’re About Social Control” and “Our Coronavirus Response Is Making Us Lose Our Humanity,” also provide interesting insight. The latter is by Abby Johnson, former Planned Parenthood director turned pro-life activist.

In the former article, Molly McCann argues (emphasis added):