Maryland library to host ‘trans pride party’ for children as young as 0-5 years old

Two-year-olds can make their own pronoun pins at a Maryland public library’s ‘trans pride party’ next week – one of many events the library uses to push LGBT ideology on very young children.

GLEN BURNIE, Maryland (LifeSiteNews) — A Maryland library is encouraging kids of all ages to attend a “trans pride party.” The library also plans to host a “drag queen story hour” in June.

Glen Burnie Library, part of the Anne Arundel County system, is hosting the event on March 31 for “International Transgender Day of Visibility.”

“Bring your friends and family to meet new people, listen to music and make your own pronoun pins,” the announcement states. “This is a safe space for Trans, nonbinary and gender non-conforming folks of all varieties and their allies.”

The event is listed for all ages – including 0-5.

The event drew criticism online. “Why are our tax dollars funding the grooming of children where toddlers will create pronoun pins and be told they can be transgender??” LibsOfTikTok wrote in a post on X, highlighting the event.

The Anne Arundel County Public Library (@aacpl) in MD is hosting an all-ages “Trans Pride Party” where children can create “pronoun pins.” Why are our tax dollars funding the grooming of children where toddlers will create pronoun pins and be told they can be transgender?? pic.twitter.com/aUddK5Z8C1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 25, 2025

“This insanity must stop,” conservative TV and radio host Steve Gruber wrote in response.

“Because the left hijacked public institutions to push ideology, not education. Libraries used to teach kids to read, now they teach them to question reality,” Tiago Gomes wrote on X. “Your tax dollars shouldn’t fund gender confusion crafts for toddlers. This is grooming, plain and simple.”

The event generated backlash on the Facebook page for the public library system as well – it appeared to limit comments to people who had followed it for at least 24 hours.

In a comment, the library system pleaded with commentators:

Please remember that the library is a space meant for EVERYONE in our community, including LGBTQIA+ neighbors and friends. If this is not the event for you, please visit our website (or scroll this page) to find an event that suits your family. With over 5000 events each year, everyone should be able to find something that is of interest to them. Above all, please be kind, even if someone is different from you, or you do not understand something about them.

“This is why I’m all for removing federal funding from our libraries,” one Facebook user wrote.

Others cheered on the event and other similar displays of the LGBT agenda. “One of our fave library love memories was the drag story time at Crofton library,” Ellen Ridgely wrote. “Thank you for helping parents raise good humans who understand that diversity and inclusion are to be celebrated.”

That should not be confused with an upcoming event in June also hosted by the public library system – a “Drag Story Time with Miss Bella.”

“Join local drag performer Miss Bella for a special story time celebrating the joyfulness of our differences and the importance of being true to you,” the description states. “All families are welcome to join in the fun.”

The overt sexualization of kids and the use of government entities to push the LGBT agenda have drawn backlash from parents and other concerned citizens. For example, “Growing Pains” actor Kirk Cameron, a Christian, has organized “See You at the Library” events to encourage wholesome, virtuous book readings at public libraries.

While the American Library Association claims to support the freedom to read, its members were caught plotting ways to try to stop the events, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

Share











