Maryland will vote on pro-abortion amendment to state constitution in 2024

ANNAPOLIS (LifeSiteNews) – The Maryland House of Delegates voted 98-38 Thursday to place before voters a state constitutional amendment that would establish a state-level “right” to abortion next year.
The proposed Maryland Right to Reproductive Freedom Amendment would add language to the Maryland Constitution declaring that “every person, as a central component of an individual’s rights to liberty and equality, has the fundamental right to reproductive freedom, including but not limited to the ability to make and effectuate decisions to prevent, continue, or end one’s own pregnancy,” which government cannot, “directly or indirectly, deny, burden, or abridge” without a “compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
The Associated Press reports that with the House vote, both chambers of the state legislature have approved the amendment by a three-fifths margin, clearing it to appear on the 2024 ballot, where it will need a simple-majority vote to become law.
UPDATE (03/07/23): Walgreens won't dispense abortion pills in 20 states
The pressure is paying off. Walgreens' plan to dispense abortion pills nationwide is now in tatters, with the pharmaceutical giant announcing that it won't mail the pills to, or sell them within, 20 states.
The news comes after 20 Republican attorneys general warned CVS and Walgreens that doing so would be in violation of federal law and that they were opening themselves to penalties.
“It goes without saying that we will have much work to do together over the next year and a half,” responded Maryland Right to Life. “To defeat an abortion amendment on the ballot will require massive efforts in strategic messaging throughout the state. We are already consulting with experts from National RTL and peer state affiliates and of course we are marshaling support from our coalition of pro-life organization allies. We have fought hard to build bridges that we know, God willing, will enable a pathway to victory.”
In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last June overturning Roe v. Wade and restoring states’ ability to set their own abortion laws, Planned Parenthood has suspended abortions and/or closed locations across the country, and pro-life attorneys general have declared their intentions to enforce their states’ duly enacted abortion prohibitions.
But leftists prosecutors in various localities have vowed not to enforce such laws, and pro-abortion activists have pursued a number of strategies to preserve abortion “access,” including enshrining “rights” to the practice in state constitutions, effectively insulating it from ordinary state legislation. Others include supporting interstate distribution of abortion pills and interstate travel for abortion.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has called on Congress to codify a “right” to abortion in federal law, which would not only restore but expand the Roe status quo by making it illegal for states to pass virtually any pro-life laws. Democrats currently lack the votes to do so, but whether they get those votes is sure to be one of the major issues of the 2024 elections.