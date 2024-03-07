Maryland’s latest assisted suicide bill dies in state Senate

The mostly Democrat proponents of assisted suicide in Maryland have had to overcome pro-life opposition from a core group of black Americans and the state's Catholic bishops.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life and disability rights advocates succeeded again in stopping physician assisted-suicide in Maryland.

Sometimes referred to by the euphemism of “medical aid-in-dying,” the legislation would have allowed doctors to provide drugs to a person with a “terminal illness” who has fewer than six months to live so they can kill themselves.

“If the votes aren’t there, the votes aren’t there,” Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson said on March 1, as reported by The Baltimore Banner.

“We are not going to be taking a vote on the bill this session, as it does not appear we have the votes to pass it in the Senate,” he said. Ferguson plans to try again to get the bill passed.

The state Senate bill had eight Democratic sponsors and one Republican, state Senator Chris West.

Proponents of assisted suicide, usually Democrats, have had to overcome opposition from a core constituency – black Americans.

Black Protestants are sometimes the most opposed of any group to the legalization of assisted suicide. This is possibly why Maryland legislators have named the bill partially after former Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings. The late black congressman represented Baltimore.

Proponents of people being able to legally kill themselves have tried for at least 30 years to pass the legislation in the state, often facing pushback from religious groups and disability rights advocates. “Currently, 10 states (California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington) and the District of Columbia have laws that allow a doctor to write lethal prescriptions for dying patients to self-administer,” a legislative analysis found.

The bill also died in 2019 when the State Senate voted 23-23, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

A cardiologist at Maryland’s famed Johns Hopkins University criticized the bill.

“We should be helping people live their lives to the fullest while coping with severe illness and disability,” Dr. Joe Marine stated as a witness against the bill. “Making high-quality, ethically-grounded palliative, pain-management, and hospice care more accessible to Marylanders is what legislators should focus on, not giving doctors a license to take life with a prescription of poison.”

The Maryland Catholic Conference also opposed the legislation and said medical opposition helped stop the bill.

“We saw the medical community come out in full force discussion to really oppose the bill,” Executive Director Jenny Kraska told Catholic News Agency recently. “And I think that that even carries more weight… I think that that’s part of the strength of the opposition that we saw this year in Maryland, was that it was coming from so many different perspectives.”

The Catholic Conference also had earlier urged opposition to the bill.

“This legislation ignores the reality facing many in such conditions and is woefully lacking in the types of meaningful safeguards that would prevent this unnecessary and drastic option,” an opposition letter stated. “Such safeguards include mandated mental health assessments, reporting requirements, safe disposal of unused medication or prohibitions against expansion of this program.”

“In every state or country where this dangerous policy has been legalized grave abuses and expansion have occurred,” the letter warned.

There is strong evidence to suggest physician assisted suicide has been abused both in the United States and in other countries.

A 2017 report from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops found Oregon’s state insurance plan would pay for assisted suicide but not treatment. There was another similar example cited from California.

A separate 2018 report identified problems outside of the United States with countries that legalized assisted suicide.

Canadian veterans were reportedly offered assisted suicide help despite not having a terminal illness. One veteran, who had post-traumatic stress disorder, called Veteran Affairs seeking help only to be encouraged to end their life.

“We urge all people of good will to demand that our lawmakers reject suicide as an end-of-life option and to choose the better, safer path that involves radical solidarity with those facing the end of their earthly journey,” the bishops wrote. “Let us choose the path that models true compassion and dignity to those facing end of life decisions and protects the most vulnerable from the deadly proposition of physician assisted suicide.”

Dominican priest Father Thomas Petri previously told LifeSiteNews why Catholics cannot support assisted suicide.

“In no way can any Catholic layman or cleric condone or support a decision to use assisted suicide,” Petri said, after D.C. passed its legislation in 2017.

“Suicide in any form violates both the natural instinct to survive and God’s revealed law that he is the Lord and Creator of life,” Petri told LifeSiteNews. “Therefore, suicide has always been considered not simply a grave evil but an intrinsic evil always and everywhere. No person who values salvation is ever permitted to choose suicide or help another commit suicide no matter what the circumstances are.”

Share











