Mask insanity: teacher tapes masks to children’s faces

'I was scared for my son: the long-term effect it’s going to have on him socially, the fact that the entire class was laughing,' a mother told media.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (LifeSiteNews) — A substitute teacher in Las Vegas made headlines after punishing a child for forgetting to wear his mask.

The teacher, whose name has not been disclosed, is under investigation after taping masks to the faces of children in the classroom at Reedom Elementary School in Mountain’s Edge, Las Vegas.

The substitute’s humiliating form of discipline came to light when a school administrator noticed a strip of tape running from a 9-year-old boy’s nose to his forehead. Disturbed, the administrator informed the principal, who visited the child’s classroom to find another pupil with tape on his face. The first boy told his mother that as many as 5 children had had masks taped to their faces since the beginning of the school year.

The mother, who spoke with Fox 5 under condition of anonymity, said that she did not have a problem with the mask mandate but with the way her son was punished. She said that the boy had merely forgotten to replace his mask after having a sip of water.

“The teacher did not tell him to put it back on or send him to the office,” the mother stated.

“She instead pulled him up in front of the classroom of students, and she then taped the mask across the top of his face.”

The mother told Fox 5 that the substitute had then added a second layer of tape, running from the boy’s nose to his forehead, which was noticed after he went to the school office to pick up forgotten homework dropped off by his father.

A spokesperson for Reedom Elementary School said that the school administration had informed the child’s parents of the incident.

“I was furious,” the mother told Fox. “I was scared for my son: the long-term effect it’s going to have on him socially, the fact that the entire class was laughing.”

“He was very upset,” she added. “He was crying. He was humiliated.”

“I don’t think this woman has any business teaching children.”

The mother has filed a police report and said that she might put her son into a charter school.





In response to FOX 5’s investigation, the school district stated that they were aware of this “isolated incident” and were dealing with the teacher through the “proper channels.”

Arguments over mask mandates for children continue as school boards and medical professionals insist that masks are a necessary precaution despite evidence that almost no children become seriously ill from COVID-19, and that masks do not slow the spread of respiratory viruses. Researchers have also warned that wearing masks for extended periods of time is harmful to children’s health and development. A longitudinal study published in May concluded that prolonged mask-wearing encourages dehydration, increasing the wearer’s risk of bacterial infection, and interferes with children’s social learning “by obscuring nonverbal communication.”

In June a nurse for America’s Frontline Doctors (AFD) described mask mandates for children “child abuse”:

According to the CDC children ages zero to twenty have a 99.997% survival rate for COVID 19. Statistically almost all children infected with COVID 19 experience only mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. Requiring children to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth for seven to ten hours a day is child abuse. Masks on the other hand hurt children developmentally, emotionally, and physically. A child’s brain develops rapidly, they learn from the world around them. Masks impair social interactions during crucial developmental phases partially in early childhood and adolescence. I am concerned we have damaged an entire generation of children.

In March 2020, when the public was still being dissuaded from buying N95 respirators and surgical masks, the Journal of Evidence-based Medicine published a study stating that masks did not prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.

“There were no statistically significant differences in preventing laboratory‐confirmed influenza […], laboratory‐confirmed respiratory viral infections […], laboratory‐confirmed respiratory infection […] and influenzalike illness […] using N95 respirators and surgical masks,” concluded researchers from Sichuan Universiy in China.

“Meta‐analysis indicated a protective effect of N95 respirators against laboratory‐confirmed bacterial colonization.”

